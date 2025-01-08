ARTICLE
8 January 2025

Fashionably IP Podcast – Episodes 31-40 – Exploring Hot Topics In The World Of Fashion And Intellectual Property

Episodes 31-40 of the Fashionably IP Podcast where we will be looking at important hot topics in the world of fashion and intellectual property. We will be focusing on key aspects of design protection in the UK and EU.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis
We will be focusing on key aspects of design protection in the UK and EU. We will also review the latest intellectual property issues in fashion or discuss matters of IP which have impacted the world of fashion for years and have come up again and again.

The podcast will consist of interviews, opinion pieces and case law discussions. The information in the podcasts is not legal advice.

If you have any questions concerning issues raised please contact HGF Partners & Trade Mark Attorneys Rebecca Field or Lee Curtis.

Episode 31

Copyright law and fashion

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

Episode 32

Fashion brands and non-use

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

Click the button below to listen to Episodes 1-9:

EPISODES 1-9

Click the button below to listen to Episodes 10-21:

EPISODES 10-21

Click the button below to listen to Episodes 22-30:

EPISODES 22-30

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Rebecca Field
Lee Curtis
