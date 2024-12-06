Profitable Paddington Attracts Counterfeiters

The third installment in the Paddington Bear movie franchise ("Paddington in Peru") opened in cinemas last month to a record-breaking £9.65million in its first weekend - the highest box office opening weekend figure for a British film since the last James Bond movie, No Time To Die, back in 2021.

The release of this movie resulted in a notable rise in sales of counterfeit Paddington merchandise and the seizure of over 2000 fake products from shops in Notting Hill, estimated to be worth around £15,000. Similar raids on Oxford Street in London resulted in the seizure of goods worth a further £10,000 such as t-shirts, magnets, shot glasses and tote bags all featuring the iconic bear.

Counterfeiters often look to capitalise on the latest trends in order to maximise their profits. To support businesses, particularly during one of the peak retail seasons of the year, Marks & Clerk have released a practical guide to developing an anti-counterfeiting strategy which can be found here.

Conning shoppers with fake Paddington goods "is bear-faced cheek we won't stand for". Adam Hug, Westminster City Council www.bbc.co.uk/...

