Warning Issued Regarding Unauthorised Use Of Labubu's Intellectual Property

Pop Mart has issued a warning against unauthorized use of its Labubu character in Singapore, following unapproved businesses using its likeness for promotion. Companies must seek proper authorization to avoid IP infringement risks, including legal consequences and reputational harm.

Pop Mart, the company behind the much-loved Labubu character, has issued a warning regarding the unauthorised use of its intellectual property (IP) in Singapore.

Labubu, a popular figure in the world of art toys, was created by renowned artist Kasing Lung. Its popularity soared to new heights this year when Lisa (a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink) shared an Instagram story featuring herself holding a giant Labubu plush toy, along with another showing a Labubu charm.

Recently, several businesses in Singapore have allegedly used Labubu's images and likeness, as well as offering Labubu figurines as promotional items, without Pop Mart's approval. The company has issued a statement that it currently does not have any authorised partners in Singapore. As such, use of the Labubu character by these businesses is unauthorised and could potentially infringe upon Pop Mart's IP rights. In response, Pop Mart has reaffirmed its commitment in taking legal action against the relevant parties to safeguard its brand, protect the interests of its artists, and support its fan community.

For businesses planning to use Labubu or other Pop Mart characters in their marketing efforts, it is crucial to seek proper authorisation, permission, or licensing from Pop Mart being the IP rights owner. This not only ensures compliance with the law but also paves the way for genuine and trustworthy collaborations with the IP rights owner.

The unauthorised use of another party's IP, including trademarks, copyright, or even unregistered rights protected under the common law actions of passing off, can expose businesses to significant risks. Infringement can lead to severe legal consequences, including both criminal and civil actions. Businesses found guilty may face hefty fines, claims for damages, and potential reputational harm.

By respecting IP rights, businesses can avoid these risks and build a foundation for meaningful collaborations that benefit all parties involved.

