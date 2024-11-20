L'Oréal And The Louvre Launch Beauty-Inspired Art Exhibition

Translated as 'Of All Beauties', the name of the exhibition 'De Toutes Beautés' is a play on words between the expression "de toute beauté" which means of great beauty, and "toutes beautés" which means "all beauties" and refers to the diversity of beauty.

L'Oréal CEO expressed the desire "to make beauty accessible to all, and tell the story of beauty's diverse and enduring role since the dawn of time". The exhibition enables visitors to discover 10,000 years of art and history through 108 selected works which showcase the history of beauty.

The project aims to reach a new and younger generation and covers "beauty gestures, rituals and practices; the canons or idealised visions of beauty; and what questions about appearance and beauty reveal about societies and their transformations".

A web series should follow in 2025 to allow people to view some of the most iconic works from the collection.

As is the case with brand collaborations, partnerships between industry and art institutions are an effective way of bringing together two different audiences and reach consumers which may not have otherwise come together.

