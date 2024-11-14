Holidays Are Coming… And So Are The Copycats

This week, Lidl have announced their upcoming Christmas cola truck tour where they will give out their own-brand Freeway cola, presents from the 'middle aisle' and spread general Christmas cheer.

It should come as no surprise that these Christmas trucks are red and bear more than a striking similarity to the famous Coca-Cola Christmas trucks, the presence of which on our TV screens herald the fast-approaching festive period. Lidl have also adopted the phrase 'holidays are coming in under budget'.

This is yet another example of discount supermarkets copying and imitating key branding aspects to mimic established brands and benefit from their appeal. The Christmas Coca-Cola trucks are so well-known and so synonymous with Christmas, first appearing in 1995, and Lidl are clearly seeking to jump on the holiday bandwagon. Both Lidl and Coca-Cola are offering festive giveaways and charitable offerings, all to promote their products.

Interestingly, Lidl have announced their tour dates and locations before Coca-Cola have announced theirs. Coca-Cola have also not made any comments on Lidl's campaign, yet! In any case, look out for red Christmas trucks in a town near you soon - but be careful to read whether it's FREEWAY or COCA-COLA adorning the side!

The copycat saga continues...

