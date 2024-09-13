Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the IP rights applying to women's shoes. Rebecca and Lee concentrate on probably the most famous women's shoes of all, notably the red sole of Christian Louboutin.

HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.

self

Episode Description

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the IP rights applying to women's shoes. Rebecca and Lee concentrate on probably the most famous women's shoes of all, notably the red sole of Christian Louboutin. They discuss how the red sole was registered and some of the IP disputes surrounding that shoe in the EU and US.

Timestamps:

2:49 - How was Christian Louboutin's red sole shoe registered in the UK

5.44 - IP disputes with the Christian Louboutin red sole

8:49 - What other IP rights could apply to the design of a shoe?

11:15 - HGF IP in Retail Conference

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.