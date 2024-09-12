ARTICLE
12 September 2024

IP Strategies For International Markets

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
I am delighted to be speaking about IP strategies for international markets at the Young Company Finance Scotland Conference on Friday 20 September 2024. There is a fantastic line up of talks and I hope to be able...
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Photo of Pamela Bryer
Authors

I am delighted to be speaking about IP strategies for international markets at the Young Company Finance Scotland Conference on Friday 20 September 2024. There is a fantastic line up of talks and I hope to be able to catch up with many existing contacts and make some great new connections.

Feel free to reach out if you want to have a chat about IP.

If you haven't already got tickets you can sign up here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/internationalisation-attracting-international-investors-and-customers-tickets-859137883537?aff=oddtdtcreator

Internationalisation: Attracting international investors and customers

www.eventbrite.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Pamela Bryer
Pamela Bryer
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More