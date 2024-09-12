I am delighted to be speaking about IP strategies for international markets at the Young Company Finance Scotland Conference on Friday 20 September 2024. There is a fantastic line up of talks and I hope to be able to catch up with many existing contacts and make some great new connections.

Feel free to reach out if you want to have a chat about IP.

If you haven't already got tickets you can sign up here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/internationalisation-attracting-international-investors-and-customers-tickets-859137883537?aff=oddtdtcreator

