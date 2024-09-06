Warnings Issued Over Counterfeit Alcohol

There are always consequences to consider when counterfeit goods are involved. Often, these consequences may be outside the immediate consideration to a consumer or have little direct effect on them. However, this is not always the case and the risk of direct personal harm to the purchasers of counterfeit goods is possible.

This risk may be magnified when consumers are not even aware that they are purchasing counterfeit goods.

Recently, a public warning was issued by the Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland following the discovery of counterfeit bottles of vodka which pose a risk to human health being found available for purchase in convenience stores in some areas of Scotland.

The owner of the well-known vodka brand involved is working closely with authorities to address the issue who have been able to publish guidance on genuine goods in order to help consumers verify their purchase.

The potential danger associated with these counterfeit products in this case helps highlight the importance of having an anti-counterfeiting strategy in place to assist authorities in identifying counterfeit goods.

The public are being warned about fake bottles of Glen's Vodka which have been found to contain an industrial solvent that can cause death in severe cases. www.bbc.co.uk/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.