Hermès Launches Barénia And Excels In The Art Of Versatile IP

Christine Nagel, the House's perfumer, has created their first chypre composition.

Barénia is one of Hermès' high-quality (and delicate) leathers made from smooth calfskin, originally used for saddles. Other than the upcycling of its name (evoking the idea that "skin is a scent"), the magic of this new perfume comes from its bottle signed Philippe Mouquet, inspired by Hermès' iconic Collier de Chien (which means dog collar) bracelet. The product launch will see new trade mark applications for the fragrance name in Class 3 (it would already have been registered in Classes 18 for leather and 14 for watches), and new design applications for the bottle itself, at least. The famous Collier de Chien design has thus far been adapted to shoes, belts, and rings - and its name was used for a silk "carré".

What Hermès is calling a "small step from leather to skin", is actually a very clever step in terms of exploiting Intellectual Property rights. Expanding use of a name and design to multiple products is not only a way of growing reputation and brand recognition, but it also ensures protection across various categories of goods and demonstrates that the House's rights grow beyond specific products: consumers can identify the commercial origin behind the name/design, whatever the product.

The fragrance was inspired by adventurous women such as Alexandra David-Néel, Isabella Bird, Ella Maillart and Peggy Guggenheim - I,for one, cannot wait to smell it!

Nous avons tous immédiatement adoré l'idée de Philippe Mouquet : un flacon inspiré du bracelet manchette de la maison. Quand on a commençait à parler du nom et que Barénia est arrivé dans la liste, c'était aussi une évidence. Tout est dans la subtilité, parce que son nom n'est pas dû à une note cuirée mais fait écho à la sensualité du cuir qui rend la caresse. Je trouve que ce parfum contient toutes les valeurs de la maison : l'exigence, la qualité.

