Q&A | Addressing The Black Talent Skills Gap In STEM

With Cambridge Tech week taking place in less than a month, Marks & Clerk detail in a recent blog the importance of the roundtable they are sponsoring, supporting the black talent skills gap in STEM.
If you are a c-suite leader and would like to be considered for an invitation to the Black Talent skills gap in STEM roundtable discussion, then please contact: info@cambridgetechweek.co.uk.
If you would like to know more about Marks & Clerk sponsorship of the event or how Marks & Clerk are addressing diversity in STEM, please contact jspreckley@marks-clerk.com
We aim to foster progress toward better representation in STEM by bringing business leaders together to share ideas and establish practical solutions.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.