15 August 2024

Q&A | Addressing The Black Talent Skills Gap In STEM

United Kingdom Intellectual Property
With Cambridge Tech week taking place in less than a month, Marks & Clerk detail in a recent blog the importance of the roundtable they are sponsoring, supporting the black talent skills gap in STEM.

If you are a c-suite leader and would like to be considered for an invitation to the Black Talent skills gap in STEM roundtable discussion, then please contact: info@cambridgetechweek.co.uk.

If you would like to know more about Marks & Clerk sponsorship of the event or how Marks & Clerk are addressing diversity in STEM, please contact jspreckley@marks-clerk.com 

We aim to foster progress toward better representation in STEM by bringing business leaders together to share ideas and establish practical solutions.

cambridgetechweek.co.uk/...

