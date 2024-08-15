Q&A | Addressing The Black Talent Skills Gap In STEM

With Cambridge Tech week taking place in less than a month, Marks & Clerk detail in a recent blog the importance of the roundtable they are sponsoring, supporting the black talent skills gap in STEM.

If you are a c-suite leader and would like to be considered for an invitation to the Black Talent skills gap in STEM roundtable discussion , then please contact: info@cambridgetechweek.co.uk .

If you would like to know more about Marks & Clerk sponsorship of the event or how Marks & Clerk are addressing diversity in STEM, please contact jspreckley@marks-clerk.com

We aim to foster progress toward better representation in STEM by bringing business leaders together to share ideas and establish practical solutions. cambridgetechweek.co.uk/...

