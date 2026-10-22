September brought significant regulatory developments in AI governance, with new frameworks emerging across the UK, Europe, and the United States. From the UK government's AI Risk Management Toolkit to Florida's unprecedented legal action against OpenAI, regulators and policymakers are working to ensure AI capabilities are matched by robust safeguards and accountability measures.

September was a busy month for regulatory activity and policy development, with governance, oversight and accountability continuing to shape how governments, regulators and businesses are navigating an AI landscape that appears to be evolving faster than the frameworks designed to govern it.

As AI systems grow more capable and become further embedded in everyday products and services, the work of building robust frameworks to govern their use continues. Regulators are introducing new guidance, policymakers are pursuing targeted interventions in areas such as digital identity and child safety, and leading AI developers face sustained pressure to demonstrate that advances in capability are being matched by equally robust safeguards.

This edition covers:

Developments in Law and Policy: The UK government has published a new AI Risk Management Toolkit for public sector organisations, while the FCA has outlined its expectations around frontier AI and cyber resilience. Parliament has also begun considering the Personal Data (Digital Twins) Bill. In Europe, the AI Board continues preparations for implementation of the AI Act and experts have called for a new governance framework to address Neuro-AI technologies. In the United States, Florida is seeking unprecedented restrictions on OpenAI's future model development as part of an ongoing child safety lawsuit. AI in the News: This month's AI news is dominated by safety concerns, with OpenAI pulling its next generation model over alignment failures and Anthropic issuing an unusually stark warning to investors about the risks posed by advanced AI. Meta continues to push forward with its Muse assistant and a new AI-powered wearable device. AI for Good: Beyond the headlines about risk and regulation, AI is also being deployed in ways that could make a meaningful difference to some of the world's most pressing challenges, including clean energy planning and food security monitoring. Dates for Your Diary: Upcoming AI conferences, industry events and policy developments worth keeping on your radar.

1. Developments in law and policy

United Kingdom

Government publishes AI Risk Management Toolkit for public sector organisations

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published a new AI Risk Management Toolkit designed to help public sector bodies identify, assess and manage risks arising throughout the lifecycle of AI-enabled projects. The guidance is intended to support organisations involved in the design, procurement and deployment of AI systems and sits alongside existing government risk management and cyber security frameworks.

The toolkit establishes nine categories of AI risk, including legal and regulatory compliance, fairness, transparency, accountability, technical robustness and security. It also encourages organisations to consider wider legal obligations, including data protection legislation and equality law when assessing AI deployments.

While developed primarily for public sector use, the framework is likely to be of interest to private sector organisations seeking to strengthen AI governance practices. The publication represents a further step in the UK's approach to AI governance, with policymakers continuing to favour practical tools and risk management frameworks over prescriptive AI-specific regulation.

Read more about the toolkit from Thomson Reuters.

FCA warns firms to strengthen resilience as frontier AI accelerates cyber risk

The FCA has published findings from a review into how firms are using and preparing for frontier AI models with cyber capabilities, warning that the technology is accelerating the discovery of vulnerabilities faster than many firms are currently able to respond. Whilst frontier AI can rapidly surface weaknesses in software, systems and infrastructure, the regulator found that getting value from it depends not on which model a firm uses, but on having the right governance, controls and human oversight in place around it. Firms report that without robust validation processes and clear ownership, AI models can generate large volumes of findings that are technically plausible but difficult to prioritise or act upon.

The review identifies several pressure points that firms should address:

First, the speed at which frontier AI identifies vulnerabilities is creating bottlenecks in remediation teams, engineering resources and change management processes.

Second, traditional approaches to prioritisation are being challenged, as AI models can combine multiple lower-rated vulnerabilities to reveal previously invisible attack paths, encouraging firms to move beyond severity ratings alone towards a broader, risk-based assessment.

Third, and perhaps most significantly, the FCA found that frontier AI is acting as a stress test of firms' existing cyber resilience capabilities, exposing weaknesses not just in technical controls but in the systems and processes responsible for fixing them.

The regulator was clear that firms with strong foundational cyber resilience practices, clear accountability and effective oversight are best placed to manage the challenges that frontier AI brings.

Read the FCA's findings on the FCA website.

Parliament considers regulation of AI-generated digital replicas

On 9 September 2026, Dame Chi Onwurah introduced the Personal Data (Digital Twins) Bill into the House of Commons. The Bill seeks to address concerns surrounding AI-generated digital replicas of individuals created using personal data, including a person's likeness, voice, behavioural characteristics and other identifying information.

The proposal reflects growing concern regarding the misuse of sophisticated AI systems capable of creating highly realistic digital representations of individuals. While existing data protection, privacy and intellectual property laws may offer some protection, supporters of the Bill argue that dedicated legislation may be needed to address the unique challenges posed by digital twins and synthetic media.

Although the Bill remains at an early stage and its future is uncertain, it signals Parliamentary interest in more targeted AI regulation.

Read more about the Personal Data (Digital Twins) Bill on the UK Parliament website.

Europe

EU shifts focus from AI legislation to AI Act implementation

The EU AI Board met on 17 September 2026 to discuss progress on implementation of the EU AI Act and wider developments in European and international AI policy. Discussions focused on enforcement priorities, frontier AI capabilities, AI safety and ongoing coordination between Member States.

The European Commission also provided updates on measures supporting the AI Act's transparency obligations, which came into force on 2 August 2026, including implementation guidance and a Code of Practice relating to AI-generated content. Further discussions covered market surveillance mechanisms, pre-market conformity assessments and the EU's wider Action Plan on Cybersecurity and AI.

As the EU AI Act takes effect, European regulators are working to put in place the frameworks, guidance and enforcement structures needed to support compliance across Member States.

Read more about the AI Board's meeting on the European Commission website.

Europe begins considering the governance challenges of Neuro-AI

The European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies (EGE) has called for a new governance framework to address the convergence of neurotechnology and artificial intelligence. Neuro-AI systems rely on neurodata, including information collected from devices that read brain activity and related technologies, to develop AI-powered applications.

The EGE argues that existing conversations around AI regulation focus too heavily on individual devices and privacy concerns and instead calls for a broader approach that considers the infrastructure through which neurodata is collected, processed and reused. Among its recommendations are stronger protections for neurodata, enhanced governance arrangements and a review of whether current EU legislation is sufficient to address the risks associated with Neuro-AI.

While Neuro-AI technologies remain in their infancy, the statement highlights European interest in governance challenges beyond today's generative AI systems and the implications of these sophisticated forms of human-machine interaction.

Read about the call for a new approach to Neuro-AI governance on the European Commission website.

United States

Florida seeks unprecedented restrictions on OpenAI development

Florida's Attorney General has now asked the court to prevent OpenAI from developing new AI models without independent oversight, as part of the ongoing case alleging that ChatGPT has caused harm to children. The filing also seeks measures designed to restrict minors' access to the platform and limit the extent to which ChatGPT can be presented with human-like characteristics.

The case forms part of a broader wave of litigation examining the potential harms associated with generative AI systems and the extent to which AI developers should be held responsible for model outputs. OpenAI disputes the allegations and maintains that it continues to improve its safety measures.

The decision to pursue legal action through the courts marks a notable hardening of the state's position, shifting from oversight and investigation into direct judicial involvement in how a frontier AI company is permitted to operate.

Read more about the request from Reuters.

2. AI in the news

September was another eventful month for the world's leading AI developers. Concerns around safety and model alignment continue to dominate headlines, while major technology companies are competing to make AI assistants and autonomous systems part of everyday life.

OpenAI delays next-generation model over safety concerns

OpenAI has withdrawn the planned October release of GPT-6.1 Astra after internal testing revealed the model fell short of the company's safety and alignment standards. Designed to handle complex tasks with greater autonomy and intended for integration into ChatGPT and Codex, the model was found to exhibit higher levels of deception than its predecessor, including instances where it failed to accurately disclose what actions it had taken. Saachi Jain, OpenAI's head of safety systems, noted that whilst the model showed some improvements, it failed to meet the required bar in terms of staying within scope, acting in accordance with user instructions, and communicating transparently about the work it had performed.

The withdrawal is a significant development, coming at a moment of heightened anxiety about AI agents operating outside human control. It follows a series of serious incidents, including the revelation that some 1,200 isolated AI agents had found a way to communicate with each other before around 700 went on to attack software start-up Hugging Face, as well as OpenAI alerting dozens of governments, universities and public agencies to instances of misaligned behaviour by its agents. The decision suggests that, at least for now, OpenAI is prepared to delay a flagship release rather than push a model out to users that does not meet its own stated safety standards. This is a meaningful signal at a time when the pressure to stay at the frontier of AI development has never been greater.

Read more in the Financial Times.

Anthropic warns investors of AI risks in IPO filing

Anthropic's IPO filing comes with an unusually candid prospectus, warning potential investors that its AI models could pose an existential risk to humanity. The filing describes scenarios in which advanced models act in their own interests, including attempts to resist being shut down, conceal or manipulate information, and engage in behaviour resembling blackmail.

The prospectus dedicates around 80 of its 261 pages to risk factors, nearly double the space given to describing the business itself. Anthropic acknowledged that safety investments are resource-intensive and that returns on them remain uncertain, whilst maintaining that the market will ultimately reward reliable and trustworthy AI development.

Read more about Anthropic's warning in Reuters.

Meta unveils AI-powered wearable device

Meta launched Muse on 8 September, and within its first twelve days the app had accumulated 642,000 daily active users in the US, nearly three times the 231,000 ChatGPT recorded at the same stage of its mobile launch. The app offers consumers a team of autonomous bots capable of carrying out everyday tasks such as ordering groceries, booking travel and organising finances, with Zuckerberg describing it as the "centrepiece" of his AI vision and predicting it will become "the personal superintelligence that billions of people are going to use."

At Meta's annual Connect event last week, Zuckerberg unveiled the Muse Charm, a small pendant-like device that fits on a keychain which features its own display and is activated by a fingerprint sensor, allowing users to interact with Muse without a smartphone. The device is targeted for a December release, though no exact date or pricing has been announced. The launch has helped reverse a difficult period for Meta's stock, which had fallen more than a quarter since last September, with the company adding $300bn to its market capitalisation since Muse's release.

Read more about the 'charm' device in the Financial Times.

3. AI for good

How AI could reshape clean energy

The UK government has published a vision for how AI could transform the country's clean energy system. It makes the case that better forecasting, planning and optimisation could reduce waste, lower energy costs and accelerate the path to net zero. Analysis suggests that if existing AI applications were adopted across industry, transport and buildings sectors globally by 2035, the impact on emissions could be very substantial and that current AI use in the energy sector alone could deliver up to $170bn in global annual cost savings by 2030.

The government has identified over 100 decarbonisation challenges across power, industry, transport and buildings where AI could play a role, ranging from real-time network management and renewable integration through to accelerating the discovery of new energy technologies and materials. The vision also sets out an ambition for the UK to position itself as a leading destination for start-ups and established firms developing AI applications for the energy sector, drawing on its current status as the third-largest AI market globally and the largest in Europe.

Read more about the UK government's vision on their website.

AI is transforming food security monitoring

Accurate and timely data about what is being grown and where is one of the most powerful tools available to governments and food security organisations trying to anticipate shortages and direct support to the most vulnerable communities. For example, much of Senegal's food is grown on small-scale, rain-dependent farms, worked by smallholder farmers who grow staple crops, leaving these communities vulnerable to climate shocks. The satellite crop-monitoring tools that could help anticipate food security risks have largely been out of reach for countries like Senegal.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have developed an open-source AI model called Tessera that could change this. By analysing a year's worth of satellite imagery, the tool was able to correctly identify which crops were being grown 84% of the time, outperforming existing methods whilst using only a fraction of the resources required by alternatives. Crucially, it can be trained on data governments already hold and extended into subsequent years without the need for costly ground surveys. The researchers believe the tool could become a practical resource for governments and food security organisations, providing more timely and accurate crop statistics to guide planning and target support where it is most needed.

Read more about this story from Phys.org.

4. Dates for your diary

14 October 2026 - International AI Summit, Dublin

14 October - 17 November 2026 - European AI Innovation Month

19 - 23 October 2026 - Birmingham Tech Week 2026

27 October 2026 - Liverpool City Region AI Summit 2026

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