AI Adoption | 2026 State Of Enterprise Technology Report

Organizations are discovering that simply adding AI tools to existing workflows yields minimal results and can even reduce productivity. The real challenge lies not in the technology itself, but in fundamentally redesigning operating models and processes built for human-only execution. Leaders who treat AI adoption as an organizational transformation rather than a technology implementation are the ones achieving measurable returns and sustainable competitive advantage.

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Sprinkling AI pixie dust on existing processes yields limited results and can actually reduce productivity. The problem is not the tech stack, but the workflows they are being dropped into.

AI adoption is not failing because the technology is immature. It is failing because organizations are layering it onto processes built for a world where every task required a human to execute it. Until those processes are redesigned, the productivity gains stay local and the transformation stays theoretical.

The organizations pulling ahead have one thing in common. They have treated AI adoption as an operating model redesign exercise, not a technology implementation. That requires a different kind of leadership commitment, a longer timeline than many are comfortable with, and a willingness to ask which roles, workflows, and approval structures still make sense when agents are doing the work.

"I want AI to automatically program my dishwasher so I can go paint a picture, not AI to generate a painting so I can spend more time loading my dishwasher." - Brian Kalms, Partner & Managing Director.

Key themes

AI in practice: Efficiency before transformation

According to the AlixPartners Disruption Index, 65% of executives describe revenue growth as the primary purpose of their AI investments. But the deployments delivering measurable returns lie in back office capabilities: automation, process efficiency, and cost reduction. Organizations reporting the strongest returns from AI have not necessarily deployed the most sophisticated tools, and yet the efficiency gains that follow are real. But they are a starting point, not a destination. What organizations choose to do with the capacity those gains create is the question that separates incremental improvement from genuine transformation.

AI “pixie dust” and the halfway house issue

The halfway house is easy to reach and hard to leave. Organizations add AI tools, see some productivity improvement, and declare progress. What they have actually built is a more complex version of the process they started with, one that now requires managing both human workflows and agent outputs without a clear accountability structure for either. Data flows that worked at pilot scale break under production load. Token costs that were negligible become material. AlixPartners estimates approximately 80% of AI projects never make it to scalable production. The ones that do share a common characteristic: they were designed from the beginning as operating model interventions, not technology implementations.

Towards AI-native product development and engineering

The economics of building software are changing faster than most workforce strategies have kept pace with. The traditional Agile scrum team of ten, bottlenecked at execution capacity, is giving way to an agentic squad of three or four, where the bottleneck has shifted entirely to the quality of ideas and specifications. Engineers at the most advanced organizations report not having written a line of code themselves in months. Their work has not diminished. It has fundamentally changed, from writing code to orchestrating the agents that write it. Organizations that have not begun designing for that shift are not just behind on tooling. They are accumulating a structural disadvantage that will compound as the gap between AI-native and AI-assisted development widens.

Governance challenges of scaling agentic AI

Governance failures are compounding as AI scales across the enterprise. Business units are deploying AI tools outside the visibility of the technology function, processing sensitive data and incurring costs that nobody is tracking. Algorithmic systems are absorbing commercial and operational responsibilities faster than organizations are building the domain expertise to oversee them. The organizations that will manage this environment well are those that have already asked who owns the agent, who is accountable for its outputs, and what happens when it interacts with a system its owner did not anticipate.

"It's really a new way to work, because you've got all these agents out there doing amazing things and you're basically supervising all of them. The think time that you're spending is much more intense. Not everyone's going to make that shift, and not everyone will want to."

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