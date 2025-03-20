A Piece Of The Future: Metal 3D Print From ISS Returns To Earth

A recent article published by TCT Magazine highlights the return of metal 3D-printed parts from the International Space Station (ISS) for the first time, marking another important step in the development of in-space manufacturing. This project, a collaboration between ESA and Airbus, involved the installation of a metal 3D printer on the ISS, and the successful production of several test samples, which were then returned to Earth for analysis. The parts will now be compared to similar samples 3D-printed on Earth.

As discussed by my colleague Susan Bradley ("Fly me to the moon, let me 3D print among the stars"), the reliability, strength, and longevity of so-called "on orbit" 3D-printed parts is still relatively unknown. The ability to manufacture, and potentially even recycle, metal parts in space has implications for long-duration space missions. It reduces the need for costly resupply missions from Earth, potentially enhancing mission flexibility and efficiency.

The testing of the returned sample at ESA's ESTEC facility in the Netherlands will provide valuable data on the effects of microgravity on the metal printing process. This information is important for the ongoing development and refinement of in-space manufacturing technologies. Who knows, this analysis could even show advantages to 3D-printing in space that may result in new developments which could also provide benefits back on terra firma!

As missions venture farther from Earth, in-space manufacturing will be crucial for self-sufficiency, allowing astronauts to manufacture essential parts, repair equipment and create tools on demand, without relying on costly resupply missions. www.tctmagazine.com/...

