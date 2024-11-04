The Non-Dom Regime Has Now Been Swept Away - A Brief Overview Of The Options

The Chancelllor, Rachel Reeves', hotly anticipated budget has, as some commentators expected, removed the remittance basis tax payer status also known as the non-dom tax regime. In its place the Chancellor is introducing a residence-based scheme aimed to provide incentives to wealthy foreign nationals to relocate to the UK on a temporary basis. Many wealth advisors and financial experts are of the opinion that this move is a misstep and will have far wider impact. The non-dom tax status and the concept of domicile will be removed from the tax system in April 2025. The term non-dom relates to a resident in the UK whose permanent domicile is outside the UK who pays tax on the income generated in the UK and not on any other income generated abroad unless the money is paid into a UK bank account. It is not connected to their nationality or citizenship.

Rachel Reeves said in her statement to the House "I have always said that if you make Britain your home, you should pay your tax here. So today, I can confirm, we will abolish the non-dom tax regime and remove the outdated concept of domicile from the tax system from April 2025,"

Vincenzo Senatore, Senior Partner, commented "The changes the Chancellor has introduced today in respect of the non-dom regime were, to some degree, expected. I would advise individuals affected to think carefully about their next steps and review all the options available well before April next year." Vincenzo further commented, "I would strongly advise any person who has now lost this status to consider global options not just those related to the UK."

The budget introduces the foreign income and gains ("FIG") regime and is open to individuals who choose to become tax resident in the UK following a period of ten years of absence from the UK. Those individuals that qualify will not pay tax on FIG in respect of income generated in the first four years of residency. Any income brought to the UK for these purposes will not attract any additional charges. However, any individuals who have been tax resident for less than four years on 6 April 2025 following ten years of non-UK tax residence, will be permitted to access the new regime for tax years of residence in the remainder of the four years.

Those individuals who change their status from the non-dom regime on 6 April 2025 and do not qualify for the new FIG four-year regime, will, for the duration 2025-2026, only pay tax on 50% of their foreign income. The reduction only applies to foreign generated income and not chargeable gains. Thereafter from 2026-2027 tax will be chargeable on all worldwide income in the customary way.

Giambrone and Partners and our panel of trusted advisors can assist individuals in all aspects of wealth management.

