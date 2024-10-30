From Manifesto To Budget: Non-doms: How Will Labour Move Forward? (Podcast)

In the second episode of this series, Partner Mahesh Varia, Senior Associate Claire Prentice and Trainee Michelle Soo from our Tax team, discuss the potential reforms to the tax treatment of individuals who are not UK-domiciled ("non-doms") in the upcoming Autumn Budget 2024. They cover the Labour party's election manifesto, updates by the new Labour government since winning the election and what we might expect in the Budget.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.