30 October 2024

From Manifesto To Budget: Non-doms: How Will Labour Move Forward? (Podcast)

Travers Smith LLP

This episode discusses potential Autumn 2024 Budget reforms to UK non-domiciled individuals' tax treatment, highlighting Labour's manifesto commitments and recent government updates.
United Kingdom Tax
In the second episode of this series, Partner Mahesh Varia, Senior Associate Claire Prentice and Trainee Michelle Soo from our Tax team, discuss the potential reforms to the tax treatment of individuals who are not UK-domiciled ("non-doms") in the upcoming Autumn Budget 2024. They cover the Labour party's election manifesto, updates by the new Labour government since winning the election and what we might expect in the Budget.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Photo of Claire Prentice
Claire Prentice
Photo of Michelle Soo
Michelle Soo
Photo of Mahesh Varia
Mahesh Varia
