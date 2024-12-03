ARTICLE
3 December 2024

The Business Behind Sport: Trauma-Informed Governance In Sport (Podcast)

This month on The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray discusses trauma-informed governance in sport with experts Charli Curran and Kat Craig. They explore safeguarding evolution, gaps, and priorities for improving governance and supporting abuse survivors.
Charli Curran and Jonny Gray

This month on The Business Behind Sport, Jonny Gray is joined by forensics expert Charli Curran from Ankura and Kat Craig, a multi-award-winning human rights lawyer and the founder and CEO of Athlead, a sports and social impact consultancy.

They discuss trauma-informed governance in sport, focussing on the evolution of safeguarding over the last 10 years. They also address where the gaps in safeguarding in sport are, the importance of the correct stakeholders managing safeguarding and trauma issues, priorities to achieve better governance, and what change looks like for survivors of abuse in sport.

