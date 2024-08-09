ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Twickenham Stadium Naming Rights Sold For The First Time For Over £100million

Allianz has acquired the naming rights for Twickenham Stadium, renaming it "Allianz Stadium" from September 2024 in a £100 million, 10-year deal. The move, marking the first rebranding in 115 years, aims to boost investment in English rugby
As a lifelong rugby union fan and England supporter, there's nothing quite like attending a home game at Twickenham.

It was announced this week that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have sold the naming rights to Twickenham Stadium to the German insurance giant Allianz for over £100million over a period of 10 years.

This will be the first time in the 115-year history of the stadium that it has been renamed and it will become the "Allianz Stadium" from September 2024 onwards. This will be the 8th sporting venue to bear the Allianz name worldwide.

The reaction from fans has been mixed with many disappointed that "Twickenham" will not feature in the new name, but the RFU chief executive has said that the funds will be "an investment into the future" and the post from England Rugby on X announcing the naming agreement states that the partnership with Allianz will bring "significant investment into the game at all levels", which can only be a good thing.

Stadium naming agreements are a lucrative business. Commercial arrangements offer significant funding for clubs and allow brands exclusive marketing and visibility opportunities in relation to some of the world's biggest sporting teams and events. Sources estimate that in North America, "over 90% of sports teams in the top five professional leagues have signed a naming rights agreement".

Rumours are also swirling about the naming rights for Old Trafford which, like Twickenham, has never been rebranded before. Manchester United's new shirt sponsor Snapdragon is reportedly also interested in buying the stadium naming rights in a deal that will no doubt be worth millions of pounds given the worldwide exposure on offer.

I'm sure I will still affectionately refer to "Twickenham" but hopefully the significant investment from Allianz will have a positive impact on English rugby across the country.

At the heart of stadium naming rights is the prominent branding opportunity it offers.

By adding their name to a stadium's facade, brands gain unparalleled exposure not only within the confines of the stadium but also through broadcasts, media coverage, and digital platforms.

This extensive reach ensures that the brand's name becomes synonymous with the stadium itself, further enhancing brand recognition and recall among audiences on a global scale.

