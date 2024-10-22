Corporate Law Update: 12 - 18 October 2024

Government signals upcoming changes to UK company law

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade has issued a written statement setting out the Government's plans for the next changes to company and securities law in the UK.

Alongside announcing a new green paper on a modern industrial strategy, the Secretary's statement confirms the following commitments.

Corporate redomiciliation . The Government will take steps to allow companies to move their place of incorporation to the UK. To that end, it has published a report by the Independent Expert Panel on corporate re-domiciliation (see the next item in this update) and intends to consult in due course on a proposed regime design.

. The Government will take steps to allow companies to move their place of incorporation to the UK. To that end, it has published a report by the Independent Expert Panel on corporate re-domiciliation (see the next item in this update) and intends to consult in due course on a proposed regime design. Corporate reporting . It will lay legislation by the end of 2025 to remove redundant reporting requirements, to uplift the monetary size thresholds for micro-entities, small and medium-sized companies, and to make "technical fixes" to the UK's audit framework. The statement estimates that the changes will benefit up to 132,000 companies by moving them to a smaller size category. The commitment follows the Government's previous statement on this topic. (Read our previous Corporate Law Update on the Government's call for evidence on modernising company reporting.) (Separately, the Government has confirmed it will not be moving forwards in the immediate term with its proposed changes to reporting by medium-sized companies. See two items below.)

. It will lay legislation by the end of 2025 to remove redundant reporting requirements, to uplift the monetary size thresholds for micro-entities, small and medium-sized companies, and to make "technical fixes" to the UK's audit framework. The statement estimates that the changes will benefit up to 132,000 companies by moving them to a smaller size category. The commitment follows the Government's previous statement on this topic. (Read our previous Corporate Law Update on the Government's call for evidence on modernising company reporting.) (Separately, the Government has confirmed it will not be moving forwards in the immediate term with its proposed changes to reporting by medium-sized companies. See two items below.) Non-financial reporting . It will also launch an ambitious consultation in 2025 aimed at simplifying and modernising the UK's non-financial reporting framework. This follows the Government's previous call for evidence on this topic. (Read our previous Corporate Law Update on the Government's call for evidence on simplifying the UK's non-financial reporting regime.)

. It will also launch an ambitious consultation in 2025 aimed at simplifying and modernising the UK's non-financial reporting framework. This follows the Government's previous call for evidence on this topic. (Read our previous Corporate Law Update on the Government's call for evidence on simplifying the UK's non-financial reporting regime.) Virtual AGMs . It will examine the potential for updating shareholder communication in line with technology and clarifying the law in relation to virtual AGMs.

. It will examine the potential for updating shareholder communication in line with technology and clarifying the law in relation to virtual AGMs. Capital markets. Finally, it also intends to implement the outstanding recommendations from the Secondary Capital Raising Review published in 2022. This includes reducing the minimum time in which a company must offer new shares to existing shareholders before offering them to the wider market from ten working days to seven.

Recommendations published for new UK corporate redomiciliation regime

An Independent Expert Panel has published its recommendations for introducing a new regime to allow companies incorporated outside the UK to change their place of incorporation to the UK.

The Government first consulted on a new so-called "redomiciliation regime" in November 2021. (Read our article on the Government's consultation on a UK corporate redomiciliation regime.) Feedback was favourable and so the Government established the Panel to explore options.

What is "redomiciliation"? The term "redomiciliation" can describe a number of processes and transitions. In this context of the Government's proposals and the Panel's recommendations, it describes the process by which a company or other legal entity incorporated in a particular jurisdiction moves its place of incorporation or registration (that is, it redomiciles) to a different jurisdiction. In other jurisdictions, this process is often termed "migration" or "continuation". Corporate redomiciliation is not the same as redomiciliation for tax purposes. However, a change in an entity's place of incorporation can result in a change in its tax treatment, including potential redomiciliation for tax purposes. Corporate redomiciliation into or out of the UK is currently not possible under UK law. Instead, to move a business to the UK, it is necessary to establish a new UK entity, which then acquires the business and assets of the non-UK entity. This is not a true corporate redomiciliation, but rather a migration of the business through an asset sale. This involves transferring ownership of assets, contracts and other business relationships from one entity to another. This can be time-consuming, as transferring title to certain assets (such as real estate, intellectual property and securities) can require specific procedural steps. It can also be difficult to transfer contracts and licences where the consent of third parties is required. Because the migrating business will be run by a new legal person, it may be necessary to apply for brand-new approvals and authorisations from regulators. And the transfer, being in essence a sale and purchase, can have negative tax consequences if not structured carefully and correctly. These problems can all hinder a successful "migration". Another method of "migrating" an entity into or out of the UK is to insert a new holding company established in the destination jurisdiction. However, this is effectively a "share exchange" and not a true migration. The business remains with the original legal entity, which continues to be registered in the origin jurisdiction and simply becomes controlled by a person in the destination jurisdiction. The main advantage of a true corporate redomiciliation is that entity can migrate to the destination jurisdiction and retain the same legal personality. No property or contracts need to be transferred, customer and supplier relationships should remain relatively undisturbed, and the procedure can be quicker and more tax-efficient. It may also be quicker to obtain new regulatory authorisations.

The Panel's report sets out its recommendations for specific aspects of any new corporate redomiciliation regime, as well as further areas it believes the Government will need to consider.

The key points arising from the Panel's recommendations are as follows.

Any regime should permit redomiciliation either into or out of the UK. (The Government originally proposed a one-way, inward-only regime.)

Any kind of incorporated entity could redomicile into the UK from anywhere. However, the entity would need to become a UK company with a share capital (public or private, limited or unlimited).

UK companies could redomicile from the UK into any other jurisdiction. To begin with, the Panel does not propose to allow other types of entity, such as LLPs, to redomicile out of the UK.

There should be no requirement for a redomiciliation to be made "in good faith" (as originally proposed), as this would require a difficult evaluative judgment by Companies House.

The UK's national security and investment screening regime should apply to redomiciliations out of the UK but not to redomiciliations into the UK (as these are unlikely to cause security risks).

The Government may wish to explore whether a redomiciliation should be prohibited where the entity, its owners or controllers, or the other jurisdiction, is/are subject to sanctions.

To redomicile into or out of the UK, an entity's officers should swear a solvency statement, and the entity should not be undergoing any insolvency or restructuring proceedings.

To redomicile, an entity would need to provide information to Companies House. For an inward redomiciliation, this should include the information required to incorporate a new UK company, as well as details of outstanding security interests that would have been registrable in the UK.

An entity redomiciling into the UK would need to start preparing accounts under IFRS or UK GAAP, subject to potential transitional provisions for entities in certain jurisdictions (such as Canada, China, the EU, Japan and the United States). If its redomiciliation falls part-way through a financial year, its first UK accounts should also cover the pre-domiciliation period in that year.

The entity would also need to comply with UK law immediately on redomiciliation. This may mean assigning a nominal (par) value to its shares (if they have none), revoking any bearer shares, and establishing its level of distributable profits in order to pay future dividends.

A redomiciliation out of the UK should require a special resolution of the company's shareholders. Members who suffer unfair prejudice, as well as creditors, should have a period in which to object to the redomiciliation.

Once a company has redomiciled out of the UK, it should be required to keep an authorised representative in the UK, who can be served with documents, for 10 years.

The report also sets out specific recommendations and points to consider in relation to the tax and accounting matters arising on a redomiciliation.

Government to pause changes to medium-sized company reporting

The Government has confirmed that it will not be pushing ahead in the short term with changes it had previously proposed to the reporting framework for medium-sized companies.

In May 2024, it consulted on two proposed changes to the UK's corporate reporting regime that would ease the burden on medium-sized companies. These were:

to increase the employee headcount above which a company is classified as "large", bringing more companies into the less onerous medium-sized category; and

to remove the requirement for medium-sized companies to produce a strategic report.

Read more about the Government's consultation on easing the reporting burden on medium-sized companies in our previous Corporate Law Update.

The two proposals garnered broad support, with 66% of respondents approving of the headcount increase and 65% favouring removing the requirement for a strategic report.

However, a key undertone of the responses was that it may make more sense to implement the proposed changes as part of the Government's broader review of non-financial reporting, rather than introducing changes piecemeal. As a result, the Government will not be taking its proposals forward at this time.

Court clarifies when an interim dividend becomes a debt

The Upper Tribunal has held that, unless a company and its shareholders agree otherwise, where a company decides to pay an interim dividend to its shareholders but in fact pays only some of them, a debt automatically arises in favour of the shareholders it has not yet paid.

HMRC v Gould [2024] UKUT 00285 (TCC) concerned a company with (for all practical intents and purposes) two shareholders.

The directors decided to pay an interim dividend to the shareholders.

In the circumstances, it was more tax-efficient for one shareholder (S1) to be paid their dividend in the 2015/16 tax year and the other (S2) to be paid his in the 2016/17 tax year. The company therefore paid S1's dividend entitlement in the 2015/16 tax year and S2's entitlement in the 2016/17 tax year.

For UK tax purposes, income tax is charged on the amount or value of dividends paid in the tax year. Dividends are treated as "paid" when the dividend becomes due and payable (i.e. the point at which the obligation to pay the dividend becomes a present debt owed to the shareholder).

Traditionally, the courts have held that an interim dividend is not a debt due to a shareholder until it is actually paid. This curious concept gives a company's directors flexibility to revoke a decision to pay an interim dividend if the company's financial situation worsens.

HMRC argued that, as a matter of both company law and the company's constitution, the interim dividend had become a debt due to both shareholders when S1's payment was made (meaning S2 would be taxed in the 2015/16 tax year), even though it had not been paid to S2.

The Tribunal had to analyse the law on interim dividends. It agreed with HMRC that the interim dividend had become a debt to S2 at the time S1's entitlement was paid. This followed both from the principle in company law that shareholders of the same class must be treated equally, as well as from the wording of the company's constitution.

However, in the circumstances, the shareholders had agreed by their conduct to vary that arrangement to allow interim dividends to be paid (and, so, to become debts) on different dates. As a result, S2 was treated as having been paid his dividend for tax purposes in the 2016/17 tax year.

The case is a useful instruction in how to structure dividend payments optimally from a corporate and a tax perspective.

Read more about the Upper Tribunal's on when an interim dividend becomes a debt in our separate in-depth piece

