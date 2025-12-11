ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Capital Markets – HM Treasury Consults On Legislation To Move To T+1 Settlement Cycle

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
HM Treasury has published a draft Statutory Instrument (SI) and related policy note to make T+1 (one business day after trade) the standard settlement cycle for securities trades in the UK from 11 October 2027.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Greg Mulley,Michael Jacobs,Sarah Ries-Coward
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Environment and Law Department Performance topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom

HM Treasury has published a draft Statutory Instrument (SI) and related policy note to make T+1 (one business day after trade) the standard settlement cycle for securities trades in the UK from 11 October 2027.

The UK currently requires securities trades to settle by T+2 (two business days after trade). The change to T+1 aligns with global moves toward faster settlement and is being overseen by the industry-led Accelerated Settlement Taskforce.

The draft SI will amend the UK Central Securities Depositories Regulation to require settlement by T+1 from 11 October 2027.

The Financial Conduct Authority is responsible for ensuring that the T+1 requirement is applied by trading venues and securities settlement system participants. It has published a letter to compliance officers of asset management and alternative firms to encourage them to review their operational processes and technology to ensure compliance with T+1 by the implementation date in October 2027.

The consultation on the draft SI closes on 27 February 2026, and the final SI will be laid before parliament ahead of the implementation date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Greg Mulley
Greg Mulley
Photo of Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Photo of Erica MacDonald
Erica MacDonald
Photo of Sarah Ries-Coward
Sarah Ries-Coward
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More