De-Risking Report 2025

Welcome to WTW's 2025 de-risking report in which some of our expert team reflect on the pension risk settlement market over 2024, consider some of the current hot topics and share predictions for the year ahead.

2024 has remained consistently busy for the risk transfer market across schemes of all sizes – from a record-breaking number of sub-£100m transactions to the widely reported news that NatWest Group has secured around £11bn of its scheme's liabilities.

2024 saw the addition of two new insurers (Utmost and Royal London) successfully completing their first external transactions, with a third (Blumont, owned by Brookfield) hoping to do so in early 2025, which will provide further capacity and competition to this thriving market. Clara has also completed two superfund transactions, including its first transaction with an ongoing covenant, and is developing additional solutions with the aim of opening up alternatives to the traditional buyout endgame to a wider range of schemes.

Our team takes pride in being central to this market, consistently delivering innovative solutions customised to meet each client's objectives. In 2024 we led 29 bulk annuity, superfund or longevity swap transactions for schemes of all sizes - ranging in size from less than £1 million to £5 billion! And we remain busy with a very strong pipeline of transactions moving into 2025.

This report provides an overview of the market over the past year and our predictions of what we expect to happen in 2025. In addition, our experts highlight some topical issues we expect to be important to schemes considering a transaction, including:

Meeting the growing demand for bulk annuities

Prioritising member experience

What does 'investing like an insurer' really mean?

What's going on in the longevity swap market?

How 2024 has been a year focused on sustainability

The increasing role of alternative risk transfer offerings

WTW's bulk annuity and longevity swap record in numbers

Note: unless otherwise indicated WTW were the lead trustee adviser on the project and provided the regulated advice.

Source: Insurance company data and public announcements to 10 January 2025, and deals led by WTW that completed over 2020 to 2024. The market share statistics have been calculated as a percentage of the amount of liabilities transferred based on the lead trustee adviser.

Infographic description WTW's record in numbers Risk Reduction Adviser of the Year 2024, Professional Pensions Our bulk annuity record. Over 2020 to 2024 WTW was lead adviser on: 106 buy-ins and buyouts totalling £26bn of liabilities

£0.6m our smallest transaction

67 deals under £100m in size

c. 18% of all buy-ins and buyouts over £500m in size Our longevity swap record. Over 2020 to 2024 WTW was lead adviser on: 15 longevity swaps totalling £47bn of liabilities – a 64% market share

£350m our smallest longevity swap We hope you find this an interesting insight into the thriving market and would welcome the chance to discuss further with you how your scheme can maximise its opportunities to manage risks in the current environment.

01

A bumper year in the de-risking market: 2024 highlights

Rhys Mellens looks back at another busy year in the risk transfer market.

02

Meeting the growing demand for bulk annuities

In this article, Sadie Scaife sets out the case for why we think the market is well placed to meet this demand from pension schemes of all sizes.

03

Prioritising member experience in your de-risking project

Jenny Neale and Sarah Collison reflect on the importance of taking into account differences between insurers when making your selection decision and provide top tips for how to best work with your insurer.

04

What does "investing like an insurer" mean?

In this article, Shelly Beard considers what pension schemes can learn from insurers' investment strategies.

05

What's going on in the longevity swap market?

In this article, Matt Wiberg and Filipa Eastham share their views on current trends in the longevity swap market.

06

Sustainability in the pension de-risking market - increased focus over 2024

In this article, Remi Warren explores what's driving the increasing importance of ESG when choosing an insurer for buy-in/buyout transactions.

07

The increasing role of alternative risk transfer offerings

In this article, Ryan McKenna provides a summary of developments over 2024 which have led to a potential broadening of the role of superfunds and other providers.

08

What can we expect from the de-risking market in 2025?

Tony Martinez shares his predictions on what we might expect from the de-risking market over the next year.

