Pensions Ombudsman Marks "Ombuds Day" And Publishes Several Factsheets

On October 10, 2024, the Pensions Ombudsman published a blog marking "Ombuds Day", as an opportunity to raise awareness and understanding of Ombudsman services.

The blog outlines that Ombudsman decisions are legally binding, the Ombudsman can make unlimited awards, and that it encourages resolution through local dispute handling processes wherever possible, before the need arises for its involvement.

The blog notes that demand for the Ombudsman's service has increased and the types of complaints dealt with has become more complex.

In response to longer waiting times, the Ombudsman launched its Operating Model Review at the start of 2024. This aims to deliver a 25 per cent improvement in efficiency across the organisation over the next three years, with a specific focus on reducing waiting times.

Several new factsheets were published in October:

How we investigate complaints setting out information on what happens when a complaint is received and the steps the Ombudsman takes.

The Resolution Team which explains what it is, how it operates and options the parties to a complaint have.

Who we are and what we do

Complaining to the party/parties at fault which explains how to use a scheme's independent dispute resolution process before contacting the Ombudsman.

