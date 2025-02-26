EDF's Solar Panel Claim Disappears Behind A Cloud, With No Silver Lining

On 19th February 2025, the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld seven complaints against EDF Energy regarding their radio ad for solar panels and batteries. The ad, which aired on 7th September 2024, boldly claimed, "Your electricity bill could be nil. Yep, nothing. Because when you install solar panels and a battery with EDF, you don't just get electricity when it's sunny, you can store it for a rainy day too." This statement suggested that consumers could achieve zero electricity bills by using EDF's solar panels and battery storage system. However, the ASA found the claim to be misleading, leading to a significant ruling against EDF and continuing the trend for a very strict interpretation of environmental claims by the advertising regulator.

Sparks will fly. Or not, as the case may be.

The crux of the complaint was whether the claim "you don't just get electricity when it's sunny, you can store it for a rainy day too" was misleading. The seven complainants argued that the solar panels and battery would not generate and store enough power to provide electricity during the winter months, when sunlight is scarce (although here in the UK, sunlight is scarce in the summer too). EDF defended their ad by arguing that the claim was factually correct, as it implied that electricity generated on sunny days could be stored for use on less sunny days. They stated that the ad did not suggest that the stored electricity would be sufficient to cover months of usage during darker periods.

EDF shines a light on their claim.

EDF provided detailed calculations to support their claim. They stated that on an average summer day, a typical household would use approximately 5.92 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, while their solar panels would generate an average of 14.1 kWh of energy. The battery could store 5.32 kWh of energy, which EDF argued would be sufficient to meet the majority of a consumer's usage on a different day, even if the panels did not generate any power on that day. EDF's figures were based on the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem)'s 2023 Typical Domestic Consumption Values and the MSC's Solar PV Standard (MIS-3002).

The ASA fails to feel the force of EDF's argument.

Despite EDF's detailed response, the ASA upheld the complaint. The ASA considered that consumers would understand from the ad that if they bought 10 to 12 EDF solar panels and a battery, surplus energy generated on sunny days could be stored for use on darker days, potentially reducing their electricity bills to nil. However, the ASA found that this interpretation was misleading. They noted that while it was possible for an energy deficit to be balanced out by stored power on some days, it was unlikely that the stored energy would be sufficient to cover a consumer's usage consistently, especially during the winter months.

The ASA shone a light on the fact that EDF's calculations were based on average figures, which did not necessarily represent what a typical consumer would achieve. They also pointed out that the ad did not include important information about the limitations of solar panels and battery performance during less sunny periods. As a result, the ad breached BCAP Code rules 3.1, 3.2 (Misleading advertising), and 3.9 (Substantiation). The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form and instructed EDF to ensure that future ads clearly state the basis of any claims to avoid misleading consumers.

Greenwashing or Genuine Innovation?

This is yet another ASA ruling that raises important questions about the balance between promoting green innovation and avoiding greenwashing. EDF's ad aimed to highlight the potential benefits of solar panels and battery storage, encouraging consumers to adopt more sustainable energy solutions. While the adoption of green technologies is something that is still encouraged, at least on this side of the Atlantic, the ASA's decision underscores the importance of providing clear and accurate information to consumers, and ensuring that they are not misled by overly optimistic claims.

Giving the Green Light to a Greener Future

As we strive towards a greener future, it is crucial to support innovation in sustainable energy while maintaining transparency and honesty in advertising. Companies like EDF play a vital role in promoting renewable energy solutions, but they will be held to a very high standard by the ASA. By providing accurate information and managing consumer expectations, brands and agencies can foster trust and encourage more people to adopt sustainable practices.

While the potential of solar panels and battery storage is significant, it is essential to present these benefits accurately, without overstating their capabilities. As we continue to innovate and develop new technologies for a sustainable future, maintaining transparency and consumer trust will be key to driving widespread adoption and achieving our environmental goals.

We told EDF Energy Ltd t/a EDF to ensure future ads made clear the basis of any claims, where the omission of that information was likely to mislead. www.asa.org.uk/...

