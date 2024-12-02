COP29: The UK's Continued Investment In Reduced Emissions Suggests Continued Innovation In Renewable Technologies

Amid goings-on at COP29 in Azerbaijan, Keir Starmer announced yesterday a UK target to cut emissions by 81% by 2035, stating that the realisation of this target is vital to the future prosperity and energy security of the UK.

In support of this announcement, Starmer committed also to continued investment in the fight against climate change totalling £11.6bn until March 2026. An impressive sum, one can see how these announcements by Starmer could be interpreted as promises of innovation in the UK renewables sector.

In fact, it was announced that £1bn of this investment would be allocated to a single wind turbine project in Hull, whilst Starmer's Labour government have lifted an effective ban on new onshore wind projects since coming into power earlier this year.

With such large sums of money and effort been expended to further the production of wind energy in the UK, therefore, the potential for technological innovation in this field could be considered to have increased.

In response to Starmer's announcements, Prof. Piers Forster of the Climate Change Committee (CCC) highlighted that, beyond furthering the production of wind energy, the deployment of all forms of low-carbon power generation must be advanced in the coming years. The potential for technological innovation in the renewables sector looks set to increase still, therefore, to include innovations in the fields of EVs and heat pumps, to name a few.

Prof. Forster rightly points out, however, that any commitment to the green transition is only as meaningful as the delivery against it. Although prospects look promising, continued action in line with yesterday's announcements is required in order for any technological innovation in these fields to be realised.

Hopefully, the renewables sector will indeed continue to receive the levels of investment it requires in order to secure a future more environmentally stable than our present.

Hopefully, the renewables sector will indeed continue to receive the levels of investment it requires in order to secure a future more environmentally stable than our present.

Hopefully still, innovators of all shapes and sizes in these fields will benefit from this investment, being enabled to bring their innovations to life. Of course, if these innovators are to benefit commercially in doing so, robust intellectual property protection is vital.

