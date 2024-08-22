The Power Of Wind Energy In Residential Or Business Areas

Onsite power generation, particularly in restricted areas, may benefit from innovative wind turbine designs like Vortex Energy's bladeless turbines and Film-Ocean's wind "power tower." These alternatives offer potential for efficient, localized energy production.

Onsite power production in residential or business areas can be attractive for several reasons. For example, localised microgrids operating independently of the grid may offer potential efficiencies and reduce the need for large-scale distribution networks. However, large, three-bladed wind turbines might not be permitted in certain residential or business areas. Consequently, wind turbines installed in such locations may require a different design.

A number of alternative wind turbine designs have been proposed in recent years. One such design is the bladeless turbine produced by Vortex Energy, a cylindrical device that oscillates perpendicular to the wind stream due to the Vortex Shedding phenomenon. This creates an aeroelastic resonance from which energy can be harnessed.

Similarly, I was intrigued by a recent article about Film-Ocean's proposal to build a novel wind "power tower" at its headquarters in Ellon. This new design features multiple, smaller wind turbines within a tower-like structure with slotted openings for airflow. The outer shape of the wind turbine resembles a rocket, creating a distinctive design. It will be interesting to see if this proposal progresses.

The designs proposed by Vortex Energy and Film Ocean hold significant potential for businesses requiring onsite power generation where large, three-bladed wind turbines are not permitted. As with any emerging technology, protecting intellectual property rights from the outset is crucial.

The company has submitted plans to develop the project to Aberdeenshire Council to build a 38-metre-tall structure on the Balmacassie Estate in Ellon.

The tower would house a series of fixed blades, essentially functioning like a series of wind turbines to generate electricity.

In its submission, Film-Ocean said: “We see this as a springboard for the company's future development, and have ambitions to increase our headcount locally by at least 50% in the next two years.”

The wind power tower will help power the company's operations in a “sustainable, environmentally friendly manner,” the company added.

