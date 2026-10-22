The Week That Was - 2 October 2026

Welcome to the week that was, a round-up of key events in the construction sector over the last seven days.

Welsh Government to Launch consultation on principal accountable person, registration and fees under the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation seeking views on proposals relating to determinations by the Building Safety Authority on who the principal accountable person is for a regulated building, the registration of Category 1 and Category 2 buildings with the Building Safety Authority, and the fees charged by the Building Safety Authority. The consultation aims to address situations where more than one accountable person may meet the definition of a principal accountable person under section 9, because they are responsible for different parts of a building’s external structure. It seeks to introduce a clear, impartial and transparent process for determining the principal accountable person where the parties are broadly in agreement but want a formal determination. The intention is to provide a more straightforward and cost-effective way of obtaining that determination.

Further information and how to respond can be found here.

Balfour Beatty to add 2,000 UK staff by 2027

Balfour Beatty has unveiled plans to recruit an additional 2,000 UK employees by the end of 2027, lifting headcount from around 14,000 at end-2025 to 16,000. That compares with 12,200 staff in 2023, implying more than 30% growth over four years as infrastructure workloads rise. The contractor said the hiring drive is underpinned by its UK order book, with power transmission expected to be a major source of work. In the first half of 2026, revenue in the unit rose 24%, supported by a £2.1bn order book and a pipeline of £6bn–£8bn. Chief executive Philip Hoare said expanding the workforce was a “clear vote of confidence” but reiterated that skills capacity will be critical to meeting Britain’s infrastructure ambitions. Around half of roles are expected to be filled through apprenticeships, graduates, and trainees.

Further information can be found here

'Stand up for what is right,' Dame Judith Hackitt urges engineers

Dame Judith Hackitt has urged engineers to apply ethical judgement and “do what is right” on safety, even where this goes beyond minimum legal requirements. Speaking at the annual Hazards Forum lecture at the Institution of Civil Engineers in London, Hackitt said there is a “moral and ethical imperative” to consider safety throughout design and delivery. She traced her safety focus to the 1974 Flixborough disaster, praising the chemical industry’s collective response, which she said progressed independently of regulation. By contrast, she criticised construction’s “wilful non-cooperation” as slowing post-Grenfell improvement, warning: “Don’t keep waiting for government and regulators to tell you what the rules are before you act” and urging professionals to “stand up for moral and ethical good practice”. Hackitt also stressed the need to identify “real root causes”, citing repeated incident patterns and “systemic and cultural failures” found in her Grenfell review.

Further information can be found here.

30 Burstock Road: Building Safety Regulator found to have acted ultra vires

In its decision in December 2025 concerning 30 Burstock Road, the First-tier Tribunal found that the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) had acted ultra vires when refusing an appeal against Wandsworth Council’s refusal to issue a regularisation certificate.

The owner sought certification for a loft conversion and side extension after his approved inspector became insolvent. The Council had not adequately explained its refusal. The Tribunal criticised the BSR’s reasoning and found that its decision was procedurally unfair, including reliance on grounds which had not formed part of the Council’s refusal.

The Tribunal held that the BSR’s powers under regulation 18A of the Building Regulations 2010 did not permit it to refuse an appeal while varying the underlying decision. It varied the BSR’s decision to uphold the owner’s appeal and grant the certificate, emphasising the need for transparent decision-making and compliance with public law principles.

For more information, please see here.

Housebuilder shares rise following announcement of new homeownership scheme

The government on 26 September 2026 has announced “Your First Home”, a new equity loan scheme intended to support eligible first-time buyers purchasing new-build homes in England and stimulate the housing market. The proposals envisage deposits of 2.5%, supported by government-backed equity loans of 20%, with an initial interest-free period. The scheme will apply to properties bought from participating developers, who will be expected to contribute towards its costs. Household income limits and local property price caps are also proposed. Further details, including implementation dates, will be confirmed at October’s Budget.

The announcement prompted a rally in housebuilder shares, with Persimmon and Barratt Redrow rising c.15% and c.14%, respectively (here). Investors anticipate stronger demand for new homes, supporting sales and reducing builders’ reliance on incentives. However, the extent of any benefit will depend on the scheme’s final terms, mortgage affordability and developers’ ability to increase supply.

For more information, please see here.

With thanks to Tom Scanlon, Gareth Jenkins and Jessica Hill