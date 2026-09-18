From Funding To Delivery: The £39bn SAHP Challenge For Registered Providers And Developers

The UK Government's £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme represents the largest investment in social and affordable housing in a generation, with 33 strategic partners confirmed to deliver over 70,000 new homes. As registered providers transition from securing funding to large-scale delivery, they face mounting pressures around project management, building safety compliance, quality assurance and long-term asset stewardship. How can strategic partners effectively manage these complex requirement

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Tuesday 25 August 2026 marked a monumental milestone for the affordable housing sector, as Homes England and the Government confirmed the strategic partners that will help deliver the new £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP). The ten-year programme represents the largest investment in social and affordable housing in a generation, with 33 strategic partners set to receive grant funding. The first wave of funding, worth nearly £10bn, is expected to support the delivery of more than 70,000 new homes across England, with around 60% expected to be for social rent.

The commitment comes as the Government seeks to reduce local authority housing waiting lists and improve access to secure and affordable homes. Alongside increasing much-needed housing supply, the SAHP offers something equally important for the sector: long-term funding certainty. With strategic partners now able to plan over a decade, organisations can move beyond focusing on individual schemes and instead establish long-term development pipelines capable of delivering housing at scale.

Turning funding certainty into delivery certainty

Now that the strategic partners have been confirmed and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has announced the first funding allocations, attention will inevitably turn to delivery. Strategic partners must demonstrate their ability to meet the commitments agreed with Homes England while ensuring projects remain financially viable, compliant and aligned with programme objectives.

While the SAHP presents significant opportunities, it also introduces new challenges. Affordable housing and registered providers now need to think long-term and large-scale. This is where external expertise can play an important role in helping organisations manage complexity and reduce risk, all while maintaining momentum throughout the lifecycle of development programmes.

From the outset, project management, employer’s agent and quantity surveying services can support feasibility assessments, programme development, procurement strategies and contract management. As schemes progress, these services help ensure homes are delivered on time, within budget and to the required standards, while providing robust cost control and risk management throughout the development process.

Building quality and compliance into every scheme

Alongside delivery pressures, registered providers and developers are operating within an increasingly regulated environment, with greater scrutiny around building safety, quality and resident satisfaction. With legislation including the Building Safety Act 2022 and the phased implementation of Awaab’s Law, robust quality assurance and inspection processes have never been more important.

As a result, there is an increasing need for independent clerk of works inspections throughout construction and prior to handover. Regular inspections can help identify issues such as workmanship defects, excessive moisture levels, and damp and mould risks before residents move in, helping providers demonstrate a proactive approach to quality, compliance and resident wellbeing. Engaging an experienced clerk of works team can help strategic partners identify and address risks early, reducing the likelihood of costly remedial works further down the line.

Looking beyond practical completion

Successful delivery does not end when construction is complete. A second phase of quality assurance is often needed to manage compliance documentation, asset performance and ongoing maintenance obligations.

External partners can support this through a centralised portfolio management office (PMO) offering, bringing together portfolio management, asset delivery, stock condition surveying and operational oversight. This can provide strategic partners with greater visibility across large housing programmes while supporting effective risk management, regulatory compliance and long-term asset performance.

Whether it involves maintaining accurate compliance records, tracking certification renewals, planning future maintenance programmes or ensuring comprehensive property data is available for future transactions, establishing robust PMO processes from day one can help organisations maximise the long-term value of housing stock.

Managing performance and reporting at scale

Given the scale of the SAHP and the reporting requirements associated with grant funding, strategic partners will also need to maintain accurate financial and regulatory records. Effective reporting processes will be essential to demonstrate progress, evidence delivery and maintain audit readiness throughout the programme lifecycle.

Live performance reporting, proactive risk management and robust governance arrangements will become increasingly important as organisations scale up development activity and seek to meet programme targets over the coming decade.

The value of a multi-disciplinary approach

With multiple workstreams to manage, there is a strong case for adopting a multi-disciplinary consultancy approach. Bringing together complementary services under one provider can reduce complexity, improve communication with fewer partners involved and help maintain consistency across the programmes.

Equally important is the value of sector experience. Consultants already working with registered providers, local authorities, developers and funders, across the full development and asset lifecycle, understand the practical pressures strategic partners face when moving from funding allocation to delivery. They can offer practical insight into common challenges, proven delivery models and emerging best practice. Furthermore, they are able to draw on experience gained across multiple organisations to help strategic partners make informed decisions, avoid potential pitfalls and establish the processes needed to deliver homes efficiently at scale.

The SAHP presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to increase the supply of social and affordable housing. However, while funding certainty provides a strong foundation, successful delivery will ultimately depend on effective programme management, robust governance, quality assurance and long-term asset stewardship to manage cost, quality, compliance and long-term performance. Strategic partners that establish these foundations early will be best placed to maximise the benefits of the programme and help deliver the homes communities need.

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