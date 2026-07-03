UK Defence Investment Plan: What The £15bn Commitment Means For Property

The Government's new military spending programme will drive demand for specialist and logistics assets, create openings for private capital, but raise questions about planning, procurement and energy constraints

In recent weeks, defence spending has risen to the top of the political agenda. The resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey on 11 June revealed deep splits at the heart of government about the funding of the military and, only 10 days later, Keir Starmer announced he was resigning as Prime Minister.

However, in what could be one of the last major policy announcements of the current government, the Defence Investment Plan has now been announced with an additional £15 billion committed to defence spending beyond prior commitments.

The Defence Investment Plan is likely to result in increased demand for property from defence companies and, in turn, from property investors keen to capitalise on that demand. It could act as a major stimulus in certain sectors, particularly industrial, logistics and housing, but the effects are likely to be uneven across different markets.

We see the following trends and themes arising out of increased investment in the defence sector over the coming years: