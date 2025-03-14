Top 5 Trends In The 2025 Residential Conveyancing Market

Welcome to the first in our National Conveyancing Week series of articles.

As we progress through 2025, the residential conveyancing market in England and Wales is experiencing significant changes. Buyers and sellers need to be aware of the latest trends to navigate the market effectively.

In this article, we explore the five key trends shaping the residential conveyancing market this year.

How is digital transformation and AI integration impact conveyancing?

It has long been a point of contention in the industry that transactions simply take too long to complete. This has driven demand for more efficient conveyancing practices. The conveyancing process is currently undergoing a digital revolution, with artificial intelligence (AI) leading the charge. AI tools are being used to streamline various aspects of the transaction process, such as property searches, document verification, and even communication between parties. This digital transformation should reduce the time and effort required for conveyancing, making the process more efficient and less prone to human error. As a result, buyers and sellers can expect faster transactions and more accurate outcomes. Law firms that embrace these technological advancements are likely to stand out in the competitive market.

Is there increased use of indemnity insurance products?

On average, according to a blog by Cooper Adams, around 25-30% of property transactions in England and Wales fall through before completion. It is vital that potential issues are flagged early, perhaps before a property is even put on the market. This high rate of failure has also led to a rise in the use of insurance products, such as homebuyer protection insurance, and search validation insurance, as these are less expensive than full blown due diligence. This helps to mitigate the financial impact of failed transactions.

What are the legislative changes?

Recent and upcoming legislative changes are having a significant impact on the conveyancing process. The introduction of new laws and regulations aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and fairness in property transactions. For example, the government has been working on reforms to simplify the planning process and make it easier for first-time buyers to enter the market. Buyers and sellers need to stay informed about these changes to understand how they might affect their transactions. Conveyancers play a crucial role in guiding clients through the complexities of the legal landscape, ensuring that they comply with all relevant regulations.

Is there market growth and stability?

After a period of decline, the residential conveyancing market is showing signs of growth and stability in 2025.

Market value and transaction volumes are expected to increase, providing a more stable environment for buyers and sellers. Factors contributing to this growth include lower interest rates, government incentives for first-time buyers, and a general improvement in economic conditions.

This trend is creating more opportunities for successful transactions and encouraging more people to enter the property market, despite higher borrowing costs compared to a few years ago.

What about sustainable and eco-friendly properties?

Sustainability is becoming a major consideration for buyers and sellers in the residential property market. There is a growing demand for homes that are energy-efficient and have a lower environmental impact. This trend is influencing the types of properties available on the market and the features that buyers are looking for. Sellers are increasingly focusing on making their homes eco-friendlier to attract environmentally conscious buyers. Energy-efficient upgrades, such as EV chargers, solar panels, double glazing, and improved insulation, are becoming more common and can add significant value to a property.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.