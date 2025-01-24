5 Questions To Ask When Choosing The Right Conveyancer – Your Guide To Making The Best Choice

Choosing the right conveyancer is one of the most important decisions you'll make when buying or selling a property. A good conveyancer will guide you through the legal process smoothly, helping to prevent delays, unexpected fees, and potential pitfalls. With so many options available, it can be challenging to know where to start. To make an informed decision, you should ask key questions before instructing a conveyancer. Lisa Hope Associate Chartered Legal Executive within WSP Solicitors Residential Property Conveyancing department outlines essential considerations to help you find a conveyancer who fits your needs and ensures a stress-free property transaction.

1. How much will my conveyancing transaction cost to complete?

It is important for you to get an accurate idea of costs before you enter into a contract with your conveyancer. You need to assess if you will be able to afford to move house, so you need to know how much your conveyancing fees will be, along with your estate agents fees, surveyor fees, removal fees, etc.

At WSP Solicitors we can offer you a fixed cost for your conveyancing transaction. You can obtain a quick quote by using this link here.

To obtain an accurate estimate of costs, you will need to provide as much information about your transaction and funding arrangements as possible.

The quote should include all expenses to be incurred such as Land Registry fees, search fees and SDLT/LTT.

2. Understanding conveyancing costs – how to avoid hidden fees and budget accurately

All costs should be provided to you upfront. There should be no hidden costs. Our conveyancing costs will always be fixed so that you can accurately budget for your house move. Our costs estimate will be itemised so that you can see what every fee is allocated for and so you can compare this with other estimates you obtain.

You should bear in mind that if your transaction becomes more complex, your conveyancer may need to carry out additional legal work for you, which may incur additional legal fees. Before any additional work is carried out, you should always be informed before the costs are incurred and you will need to consent to the additional costs and work.

3. How much experience will my conveyancer have?

You want to have the best quality service to ensure your transaction runs as smoothly as possible and it is essential that you trust your conveyancer to provide you with this service.

Whilst other conveyancers may provide a cheaper quote, its important to understand the service and experience they have may not compare.

You should ask what experience the person who will be dealing with your transaction has. This information should also be available on the firm's website.

It is a good idea to choose a firm with specialist local knowledge as this will help speed up the transaction process.

An experienced conveyancer will also be able to pick up quickly on any potential problems and find suitable solutions quickly to ensure you do not experience any issues in the future.

4. How to ensure your conveyancer has the capacity to handle your transaction promptly

You should ask whether the conveyancer who would be dealing with you has capacity to take on your transactions and to be able to progress them quickly. Some conveyancers have a long list of clients which can slow down the process whilst they juggle a number of different clients.

At WSP Solicitors, we will always ensure our conveyancers only take on new work when they have the capacity to give a high standard of service and are able to progress your transaction proactively and as quickly as possible.

5. Will choosing the right conveyancer keep me informed of progress?

Buying or selling your home can be incredibly stressful, which is made worse when you are not kept informed of progress being made. WSP Solicitors will always let you know how matters are progressing at every stage. We also have an app through which you can complete forms, send messages and receive updates.

You can contact your conveyancer on their direct line number or email address so you can stay in touch. We will always be happy to discuss any concerns you may have.

