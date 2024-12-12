Distressed Real Estate In Germany (Video)

Cornelia Zeitler is joined by her colleagues in the Frankfurt office, Holger Wolf partner from our Real Estate team and David Schrader counsel...

Cornelia Zeitler is joined by her colleagues in the Frankfurt office, Holger Wolf partner from our Real Estate team and David Schrader counsel from our Restructuring team to discuss Distressed Real Estate in Germany including the current trends seen in the real estate market, the options open to lenders, investors and owners and the issues and challenges of restructuring processes including the German pre-insolvency proceeding StaRug.

