ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Distressed Real Estate In Germany (Video)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright logo
Explore Firm Details
Cornelia Zeitler is joined by her colleagues in the Frankfurt office, Holger Wolf partner from our Real Estate team and David Schrader counsel...
Worldwide Real Estate and Construction
Christian Wolf and David Schrader

1556754a.jpg

Cornelia Zeitler is joined by her colleagues in the Frankfurt office, Holger Wolf partner from our Real Estate team and David Schrader counsel from our Restructuring team to discuss Distressed Real Estate in Germany including the current trends seen in the real estate market, the options open to lenders, investors and owners and the issues and challenges of restructuring processes including the German pre-insolvency proceeding StaRug.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christian Wolf
Christian Wolf
Photo of David Schrader
David Schrader
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More