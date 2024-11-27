ARTICLE
27 November 2024

Distressed Real Estate In UK (Video)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore Firm Details
Matthew Thorn, Gemma Long, and Jennie Dorsaint discuss distressed real estate in the UK, focusing on current market trends, the types of investors and lenders involved, their response to distress, and their willingness to invest, refinance, and restructure properties...
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Matthew Thorn
Photo of Gemma Long
Photo of Jennie Dorsaint
Authors

1550288.jpg

Matthew Thorn and Gemma Long from our Restructuring team and Jennie Dorsaint from our Real Estate Finance team discuss Distressed Real Estate in the UK including the current trends seen in the real estate market, the identity of the current investors and lenders to finance and their response to distress, their appetite to invest, refinance and restructure and the restructuring options available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Real Estate Law and Construction Law
Authors
Photo of Matthew Thorn
Matthew Thorn
Photo of Gemma Long
Gemma Long
Photo of Jennie Dorsaint
Jennie Dorsaint
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More