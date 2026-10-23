GBR Rolling Stock & Infrastructure Strategy

On 28 September, the Department for Transport (“DfT”) and DfT Operator Limited published the Rolling Stock and Infrastructure Strategy. The strategy outlines how Great British Railways (“GBR”) propose to coordinate long-term decisions regarding rolling stock and rail infrastructure following the Government’s wider rail reform programme.

In conjunction with the Railways Bill progressing through parliament, and further changes anticipated across the rail industry, the proposals are expected to impact industry stakeholders and passengers alike.

For related articles, please see Rail Reform: The Government’s Long-Term Rail Strategyand Rail reform: ORR consults on changes to non-GBR licences.

Overview

The strategy principally intends to create one integrated national approach to rolling stock and infrastructure procurement. GBR will assume more responsibility, operating as the railways central-decisions maker and “co-ordinating train purchasing, maintenance, materials and logistics across a larger portfolio”.

Key Changes:

The DfT envisage the following changes:

Greater focus upon passengers when designing trains. The key commitments centre around improving accessibility through introducing a system-wide approach. This will include, unassisted level boarding, more inclusive carriage designs, increased cycle storage and reliable connectivity.

Train orders to be structured around specified “fleet families”. Any future train production will generally focus upon satisfying the outcomes and capabilities associated with the following fleet families, identified to align with the main passenger markets.

Intercity -High-speed, long-distance services prioritising comfort, seating, luggage space and catering. Regional express - Medium to long-distance services connecting cities, towns and rural communities, emphasising seated travel. Commuter -Suburban services balancing seating and standing, designed for high passenger volumes and efficient boarding. Metro - High-frequency, high-density urban services emphasising standing space and rapid passenger flow.



Progression from diesel operated trains towards electricity traction. GBR endeavours to replace life-expired diesel trains through Battery Electric Multiple Units (BEMUs). Additionally, GBR will engage strategically with the National Energy System Operator and electricity network operators to enable targeted "discontinuous" electrification, meaning only certain, smaller areas of the route are electrified.

Depots, maintenance, materials and logistics treated as core parts of design. As part of this GBR aim to:

Exercise greater control over depots as leases and agreements approaching renewal. Transition to a competitive model based on value for money, with GBR securing access to technical documentation and intellectual property from the outset. Shift from fixed periodic maintenance towards condition-based and predictive maintenance using remote monitoring.



Establish a Fleet & Infrastructure Plan. The FIP will plan the co-ordination of rolling stock and related infrastructure activity, providing a whole-system view of the expected pipeline for trains and supporting infrastructure. The aim is to align fleet refurbishment, cascading and replacement decisions with operational considerations, such as depot capacity and signalling deployment.

Overall, the strategy signals a move towards more coordinated, long-term decision-making across rolling stock and infrastructure.

This article was written by Chris Simms and Connor Maunder.