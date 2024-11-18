forward Copy Link Print LinkedIn X/Twitter Facebook Ask A Question forward Copy Link Print LinkedIn X/Twitter Facebook Ask A Question ARTICLE 18 November 2024 CNBC: Mark Wakefield Offers His Insights On Why American Car Manufacturers Struggle To Produce Affordable Cars A AlixPartners More Contributor Firm Page AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges. Explore Firm Details Affordability is becoming a bigger and bigger issue for buyers of cars and trucks – and tariffs are only a temporary measure holding off low-cost companies like many EV-startups from China. United Kingdom Transport Authors Affordability is becoming a bigger and bigger issue for buyers of cars and trucks – and tariffs are only a temporary measure holding off low-cost companies like many EV-startups from China. Mark Wakefield shares his insights in this CNBC video. Watch the full video on CNBC.com The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Authors Mark Wakefield Your Author LinkedIn Connections