18 November 2024

CNBC: Mark Wakefield Offers His Insights On Why American Car Manufacturers Struggle To Produce Affordable Cars

Affordability is becoming a bigger and bigger issue for buyers of cars and trucks – and tariffs are only a temporary measure holding off low-cost companies like many EV-startups from China.
Affordability is becoming a bigger and bigger issue for buyers of cars and trucks – and tariffs are only a temporary measure holding off low-cost companies like many EV-startups from China. Mark Wakefield shares his insights in this CNBC video.

Watch the full video on CNBC.com

