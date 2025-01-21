Firms Receive UK Government Funding For ISAM 'Regulatory Sandbox' Project

Whether to increase the longevity of spacecraft, improve sustainability, or battle the quickly rising threat of space debris, the space sector has felt a growing need for In-orbit Service and Manufacturing (ISAM) services. However, while many companies already have innovative ISAM projects underway, the process for gaining government approval for these missions is considered by many to be unstandardised and slow.

Now, in a major step towards tapping the full potential of the ISAM market, the companies Astroscale, Clearspace, and D-Orbit have secured £690,000 in funding from the UK government's Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) for a 'Regulatory Sandbox' project. By March 2025, the first phase of the project aims to report on how missions in the ISAM industry could potentially be regulated, in good time for the 2025 ISAM Conference in June.

This announcement also follows the UK's Science Technology and Facilities Council (STFC) In-Space Economy Pump Prime Call: an opportunity for smaller UK companies to receive grant funding for collaborative ISAM projects. Together, these are a promising indication for both small space tech businesses and potential investors that growth in the UK space sector will continue to be supported by legislation.

Among upcoming shifts in the ISAM market and ongoing opportunities for government funding, we can expect to see a number of new players and innovative technology in the near future. If you have any questions about developing an effective IP strategy for your space technology business, don't hesitate to reach out to Marks & Clerk's space technology team for advice.

"The total value is relatively small but I think it has the potential to really have a big, big impact on how the market develops for these services in the future," said Andrew Faiola, Astroscale's vice president and commercial director. spacenews.com/...

