How Much Compensation Can You Get For A Cerebral Palsy Claim?

How Much Compensation For a Cerebral Palsy Claim?

There is no standard amount of cerebral palsy compensation. Every claim is assessed individually.

A successful cerebral palsy claim may include compensation for:

The brain injury and its impact on the child's life

Lifelong care and support

Physiotherapy and occupational therapy

Specialist equipment and technology

Adapted housing and transport

Education and learning support

Future loss of earnings

Private medical costs

Other costs caused by the injury

The most important question is not simply how severe the child's cerebral palsy is, but what support they will need because of it throughout their life.

Independent medical experts and other specialists will assess these needs so that the compensation claim reflects the child's individual circumstances.

How Is Cerebral Palsy Compensation Calculated?

Compensation for medical negligence is divided into two categories: general damages and special damages.

Together, these reflect both the injury caused by negligent treatment and the associated financial consequences.

General damages

General damages relate to the injury itself and its effect on the child's life.

In cerebral palsy compensation claims, the assessment may take account of:

The severity of the brain injury

Physical pain associated with the condition

Difficulties with movement and mobility

Reduced fine motor skills

Communication difficulties

The effect on independence

The effect on everyday activities and quality of life

Learning difficulties or a learning disability

A recognised psychological injury where this is supported by medical evidence

Medical experts will provide evidence about the child's cerebral palsy diagnosis, the extent of the brain damage and their likely future development.

Previous court decisions and the Judicial College Guidelines can then help our solicitors to assess general damages. However, these do not provide a fixed figure for a cerebral palsy claim.

Special damages

Special damages cover the financial losses and expenses caused by medical negligence. They include costs that have already arisen and those expected in the future.

Future losses usually form a particularly important part of cerebral palsy compensation because the child may need specialist care and support throughout their life.

Depending on the circumstances, special damages may include:

Professional care costs

Care provided by family members

Physiotherapy and occupational therapy

Speech and language therapy

Specialist equipment

Communication aids and assistive technology

Adapted accommodation

Adapted transport

Medical expenses

Education and learning support

Travel expenses

Future loss of earnings

Other additional costs arising from the child's disabilities

The compensation calculation therefore needs to look much further ahead than the child's immediate needs.

What Factors Affect Cerebral Palsy Compensation?

A cerebral palsy claim includes consideration of how the brain injury has affected the individual child and the impact throughout their life.

The severity and impact of the brain injury

Cerebral palsy results from a problem affecting the developing brain. Potential causes of cerebral palsy can include damage to the brain before, during or shortly after birth.

Where medical negligence led to avoidable brain damage during pregnancy, labour, delivery or shortly after birth, the medical evidence will need to establish what injury occurred and how it has affected the child, as the consequences can vary considerably.

Some children who have cerebral palsy can walk independently and need relatively limited assistance. Others cannot walk or communicate verbally and depend on other people for most aspects of everyday life.

The more extensive the additional care, support and equipment required because of the brain injury, the greater the future costs are likely to be.

For general medical information about the condition, the NHS provides an overview of cerebral palsy, its symptoms and available support.

Lifelong care needs

Care costs will usually make up a substantial part of a cerebral palsy compensation claim where a child needs significant assistance.

A child with cerebral palsy may need support with:

Washing and dressing

Eating and drinking

Using the bathroom

Moving around their home

Getting in and out of bed

Accessing education and activities

Taking medication

Communication

Parents and other family members often provide much of this support during childhood. A claim can take account of care already provided, as well as professional care that will be required in the future.

For children with very significant disabilities, this may include daytime and overnight carers or 24-hour support.

It is also important to consider how care requirements will change. Parents may be able to lift and physically support a young child but as the child grows, this will usually present too many risks.

Care experts can assess the child's needs at different stages of their life and calculate the likely long-term cost.

Therapy and rehabilitation

People who live with cerebral palsy may receive different forms of therapy to help with movement, communication and everyday activities.

Where appropriate, a cerebral palsy compensation claim may therefore include the cost of future treatment, such as:

Physiotherapy

Occupational therapy

Speech and language therapy

Psychological support

Other specialist rehabilitation recommended by experts

These needs will differ between individuals. JMW works with independent experts to establish what support is appropriate for the particular child rather than relying on assumptions based on their cerebral palsy diagnosis.

Read more about the potential treatment methods for cerebral palsy.

Specialist equipment and technology

Some children need specialist equipment to help them move around, communicate, sit comfortably or complete everyday tasks.

This can include:

Manual or powered wheelchairs

Standing frames

Specialist seating

Hoists

Adapted beds

Bathing equipment

Communication devices

Computers and assistive technology

The calculation of the related costs needs to consider not only the equipment required now, but also future replacement and maintenance.

A wheelchair suitable for a young child, for example, will not meet their needs throughout adult life. Equipment may need to be replaced several times, while advances in technology may create new ways to increase independence.

Read our blog on how technology can help children with cerebral palsy for more detail on some of the assistive technology that may form part of a child's long-term support.

Housing adaptations and suitable accommodation

A child with significant physical disabilities may need a home designed around their mobility, equipment and care requirements.

Housing needs can include:

Step-free access

Wider doors and corridors

Wheelchair-accessible bathrooms

Suitable bedroom facilities

Hoists and tracking systems

Space for therapy and equipment

Accommodation for carers

Sometimes an existing property can be adapted. In other cerebral palsy cases, an accommodation expert may conclude that a different property is more suitable.

A compensation claim can take account of the additional cost associated with meeting these needs.

You can read more about the practical considerations involved in JMW's guide to accommodation for children with cerebral palsy.

Transport and mobility

Standard transport may not be suitable for a child who uses a wheelchair or other large pieces of specialist equipment.

Depending on the child's needs, compensation may therefore include the costs of an adapted vehicle and the additional transport costs associated with their disability.

The assessment may also consider replacement vehicles and how transport requirements will change as the child develops.

Education, communication and learning support

Cerebral palsy affects people in different ways. Some children experience severe learning difficulties. Others have typical cognitive abilities but their physical disabilities or speech difficulties make it harder for them to communicate clearly.

Parents and teachers, for instance, can help children communicate by recognising the ways they can express themselves, as this may not only be limited to spoken words.

A child may need additional educational support, specialist technology, communication aids or assistance accessing lessons

Where these needs arise because of the brain injury caused by medical negligence, the associated costs may form part of the compensation claim.

Future earning capacity

The assessment may also consider how cerebral palsy is likely to affect the child's ability to work and earn an income as an adult.

It is important not to make assumptions based purely on the diagnosis. Many people who have cerebral palsy work and live independently.

However, some children with severe physical or learning disabilities are unable to work in adult life. Others have a reduced earning capacity because of limitations caused by the injury.

Independent evidence helps assess this based on the child's individual circumstances.

How the child's needs will change

One of the main reasons cerebral palsy compensation claims require detailed assessment is that the child's circumstances will change considerably over time.

A young child's current care package cannot simply be multiplied across their life expectancy. Their physical size will change. Their parents will grow older. Their education will end. Different equipment will become necessary, and they may require a different home or level of professional care as an adult.

A properly assessed compensation claim therefore considers the child's needs at different stages of their future life.

Do Different Types of Cerebral Palsy Affect Compensation?

The type of cerebral palsy a child has forms part of the medical evidence, but it does not determine a fixed compensation amount.

There are four primary types of cerebral palsy:

Spastic cerebral palsy is the most common type and involves stiff muscles or increased muscle tone. This includes forms such as spastic hemiplegia, where one side of the body is primarily affected.

Dyskinetic cerebral palsy causes involuntary and sometimes unpredictable movements.

Ataxic cerebral palsy primarily affects balance and co-ordination.

Mixed cerebral palsy involves characteristics of more than one type.

You can find a detailed explanation in our guide to the different types of cerebral palsy.

The important issue when calculating compensation is how cerebral palsy affects the particular child. For example, two children with spastic cerebral palsy may have very different levels of mobility, fine motor skills, communication and independence. Their care, equipment and accommodation needs will therefore also be very different.

The child's cerebral palsy diagnosis helps experts understand their condition, but the compensation assessment focuses on its actual and expected impact.

Examples of Cerebral Palsy Compensation Claims

JMW has acted in complex cerebral palsy cases involving children who sustained brain damage because of medical negligence during labour and around the time of their birth.

Previous compensation awards demonstrate the scale of support some children require, but they should never be treated as a direct indication of how much compensation another cerebral palsy claim will be worth.

£25 million - lifelong care, equipment and suitable housing

‘Amelia’ sustained brain damage after being deprived of oxygen during labour and later developed tetraplegic cerebral palsy.

She cannot walk, her speech is affected and she will remain reliant on other people throughout her life.

JMW instructed independent midwifery and obstetric experts to investigate the medical care Amelia and her mother received. The evidence supported the conclusion that failures in monitoring and responding to signs of distress had caused avoidable brain damage.

The £25 million compensation assessment reflected Amelia's extensive future requirements, including:

Lifelong specialist care

Therapy

Specialist equipment

Technology

Suitable adapted accommodation

Future financial support

The case shows why high-value cerebral palsy compensation is often driven by the cost of meeting a child's needs over many decades rather than by the cerebral palsy diagnosis itself.

Read Amelia's cerebral palsy case study.

£16.8 million - care, therapy and long-term independence

‘Lucas’ sustained severe brain damage following poor monitoring of his heartbeat during labour.

He developed dystonic cerebral palsy and has significant mobility and communication difficulties. He cannot walk, has difficulty sitting without support and needs assistance when eating.

JMW investigated whether medical negligence led to his brain injury and obtained independent medical evidence about the monitoring of his mother's labour and the timing of his delivery.

Further expert evidence assessed Lucas' long-term requirements, including:

Care

Therapy

Specialist equipment

Accommodation

Support to maximise his independence

The case demonstrates how cerebral palsy compensation claims need to consider the whole of a child's future rather than simply their current care arrangements.

Read Lucas' cerebral palsy case study.

£18 million - 24-hour lifelong care

‘Annie’ sustained severe brain damage after delays in responding to significant abnormalities in her heartbeat during labour.

She developed severe cerebral palsy and also experiences developmental delay and epilepsy. Annie cannot walk or communicate verbally and requires 24-hour care.

JMW's investigation found that an earlier delivery would have avoided the permanent brain injury.

Her case illustrates why lifelong care can have such a significant effect on the value of cerebral palsy compensation. The assessment had to consider the support Annie would require not simply in childhood, but throughout adult life.

Read Annie's cerebral palsy case study.

£9.8 million - specialist accommodation, carers and future earnings

‘Ben’ sustained severe brain damage after maternity staff failed to respond appropriately to signs that his oxygen supply was being compromised.

He developed cerebral palsy and experiences permanent mobility, speech and fine motor difficulties.

Independent medical experts supported JMW's case that correct monitoring and earlier delivery would have prevented Ben's permanent brain injury.

His needs include:

Specialist adapted accommodation

Professional carers

Domestic assistance

Support accessing the community

Specialist equipment

The effect on his future earning capacity

Ben's case demonstrates how cerebral palsy compensation can bring together numerous areas of future financial support in a single claim.

Read Ben's cerebral palsy case study.

£25 million - extensive lifelong support

‘Daniel’ developed severe cerebral palsy after maternity staff failed to act on abnormalities in his heartbeat during an induced labour.

He cannot walk, has limited control of his upper body and uses a wheelchair. He will depend on other people for his care throughout his life.

JMW's cerebral palsy lawyers investigated the negligent management of the labour and obtained an admission that the care provided had caused Daniel's brain injury.

His £25 million compensation amount needed to account for significant lifelong requirements, including specialist care and accessible accommodation.

The case provides another example of why headline compensation figures must always be understood in context: substantial awards are intended to meet substantial needs over a child's lifetime.

Read Daniel's cerebral palsy case study.

You can also explore more examples in our cerebral palsy claims case studies.

How Do Independent Experts Help Assess a Cerebral Palsy Claim?

Independent experts play a central role in cerebral palsy negligence claims.

First, JMW’s clinical negligence solicitors need to establish whether the child's cerebral palsy was caused by medical negligence.

We start by gathering evidence, including medical records covering the pregnancy, labour, delivery and newborn period. Depending on the circumstances, we will ask independent experts such as midwives, obstetricians, neonatologists or paediatric neurologists to review the care provided.

They will consider whether a reasonable standard of care was met and whether any failures caused or contributed to the child's brain damage.

For example, medical negligence investigated in cerebral palsy cases can involve failures to respond appropriately to abnormalities in the baby's heartbeat, delays in delivery or other negligent treatment around the time of birth.

If the medical evidence supports the cerebral palsy claim, we also need to understand the long-term consequences.

This can involve evidence from:

Care experts

Physiotherapists

Occupational therapists

Speech and language therapists

Accommodation experts

Education specialists

Assistive technology experts

These specialists assess what the child needs now and what they are likely to need throughout their future life.

Our guide to how to prove medical negligence explains in more detail how medical records and independent expert evidence are used when investigating a claim.