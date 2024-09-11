Urgent Orthopaedic Review In Progress At Great Ormond Street Hospital

Following on from the initial report in the Sunday Times in February 2024, it is now confirmed that Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) is conducting an urgent review of 721 paediatric patients after concerns were raised about the surgeon, Yaser Jabbar.

Mr Jabbar, a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, was part of the GOSH lower limb reconstruction service from 2017 until he left the service in September 2023. Mr Jabbar has not had a licence to practice in the UK since January 2024, and his GMC registration is under strict conditions, which include a duty to notify of practice and a requirement for supervision.

Following concerns raised by the patients' families, GOSH requested the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to review their paediatric orthopaedic department. The confidential RCS report, leaked to the Sunday Times in February 2024, not only raises concerns regarding a former surgeon but also highlights a "dysfunctional" surgical department with parents unable to have their concerns recognised and dealt with in a timely manner.

Out of the 721 paediatric patients identified, 39 cases have so far been reviewed and of those 39, 22 children have been identified as being harmed with 13 of those classified as suffering "severe harm" which includes potential lifelong injuries. A further 456 cases have been identified for senior nurse/paediatric review but are not considered as needing urgent attention.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.