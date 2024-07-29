UK Knowledge Collection | Regulatory Outlook, EU Product Safety, And Clean Energy Policies

This month's Regulatory Outlook offers a suggested list of actions for businesses to take over the summer to get ahead of regulatory changes coming down the track, including with regard to compliance with new EU rules for artificial intelligence, cyber security and ESG.

The EU is seeking to modernise its product safety framework. Its new General Product Safety Regulation focuses heavily on consumer protection in the digital sphere. Our Insight considers how online marketplace providers are affected by the new rules, which will come into force in December.

And our weekly update on the latest energy regulatory and market developments in the UK's transition to net zero takes a look at the clean energy policies set out in the King's Speech and at the independent Climate Change Committee's progress report, which outlines ten priority actions for the government to take this year to remain on course for its 2030 target.

