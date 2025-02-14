Nottingham Attacks Survivor To Visit Number 10

Greg Almond, our serious injury partner and solicitor, and the legal representative for two survivors of the 13 June 2023 Nottingham attacks is to visit Number 10 today.

He says, "My client, Wayne Birkett, and I are delighted to have been invited to attend a meeting with the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Justice this afternoon, at Number 10, Downing Street. We've faced significant challenges while lobbying to ensure Wayne's voice, and that of the other injured survivors, is heard at the highest level. We have and will continue to campaign.

"Wayne and I are determined to get to the bottom of what events led to the tragic events of 13 June 2023, and how things went so very wrong. The truth matters – not just for him, but for everyone affected, including the bereaved families and the wider people of Nottingham. Wayne deserves clear answers and a Statutory Inquiry is the only way to achieve this. It must happen without further delay.

"Going forward, it's vital that Wayne and other injured survivors are present at these Government meetings and are fully involved in the Inquiry process, alongside the bereaved families. Wayne needs answers – not only to understand the events that changed his life forever, but in the hope that this will help him find some sense of closure, allowing him to begin moving forward with his life."

