Rothera Bray's Statement On The Latest Report On The Nottingham Attacks

Greg Almond, partner and solicitor, at Nottingham-headquartered firm, Rothera Bray, and the legal representative for two survivors of the 13 June 2023 Nottingham attacks said:

"The latest report confirmed what many of the victims, their families, and the people of Nottingham have long feared – there were significant and preventable failures across multiple agencies.

"A lack of communication between these organisations meant that crucial opportunities to intervene were missed. And now, instead of working collaboratively together to understand what went wrong, these agencies are investigating each other. The system that should have protected innocent people failed, and a joined-up approach is now needed to ensure meaningful accountability and lasting change.

"For those who survived, the impact of this tragedy will last a lifetime. My client, Wayne, who suffered severe head injuries, and others in his position, have received little recognition or support. While the families of those who lost their lives have quite rightly had access to Government Ministers, the injured survivors have not been given the same opportunities. Their experience and perspectives are essential to understanding the full impact of these events, and they must not be overlooked.

"Coming to terms with such a traumatic event requires not only physical and psychological support – survivors need answers. A full public inquiry, led by a Judge with statutory power, is the only way of establishing where catastrophic mistakes were made and how similar incidents can be prevented in the future.

"The victims – both the bereaved and the injured – must be fully involved in this process, included in discussions with Government Ministers and Prime Minister, and given a voice in shaping the lessons that must be learned.

"The people of Nottingham deserve to know that steps are being taken to prevent future tragedies.

"We urge the Government to include the injured victims in all future meetings and commit to a public inquiry without further delay."

