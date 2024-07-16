ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Substantial Settlement For Brain Injury Following Trial

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Contributor

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP logo
Anthony Gold Solicitors are a leading Law firm based in London. Our solicitors specialise in various areas of law and are experts in their fields of legal services. We are negotiators and litigators, committed to doing whatever is best for our clients.
Explore
A retired teacher, hit by a heavy goods vehicle while crossing a road, won his High Court case. Despite contributory negligence, dash cam and tachograph data secured a substantial award. Pending court approval, this will significantly aid his future needs.
UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Adam Dyl
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1493012a.jpg

I concluded a case recently, subject to Court approval, for a pensioner who was hit by a heavy goods vehicle while crossing the road.

My client, a retired teacher, was walking to his GP surgery locally. In doing so he was required to go via a major roundabout. The underpass was threatening and he therefore crossed at street level. As he did so, and after getting over half way across the road, he was hit by a cement mixer exiting the roundabout.

Liability was fully contested on the basis that my client had placed himself in harms way and failed to look when crossing. The vehicle was not speeding.

Upon further investigation I was able to obtain dash cam footage from the vehicle and tachograph data. Analysis by an accident reconstruction expert showed that my client had been visible to the driver from about 80 metres and there was a window of opportunity to slow and stop the vehicle from when my client first stepped into the carriageway, which was not taken by the driver.

The case was fought to a High Court Trial in February 2024. I instructed Leading Counsel and upon cross examination of the driver, it became clear that not only had he failed to see my client but he agreed he ought to have done and had he done so, he would have taken earlier steps to slow down and stop.

Hearing the case, HHJ Robinson determined that my client ought to have been seen earlier and that the window of opportunity to avoid the accident was sufficient to determine primary liability against the driver for failing to take action.

As expected, my client was also criticised for failing to look and a deduction of 40% was applied for contributory negligence.

My client had suffered a significant head injury with underlying moderate to severe traumatic brain injury, spinal fracture, fractured clavicle and fractures of both feet. I was successful in obtaining case management and rehabilitation support for him under the Rehabilitation Code while issues of liability were being determined.

Unfortunately my client suffers with poor health otherwise and he has particular difficulties now notwithstanding his road traffic accident.

Recently the parties met at the joint settlement meeting and comprised the value of the claim. In doing so I secured a substantial award for my client which will go a long way to assisting his needs in the future.

The award requires court approval on account of my client lacking capacity owing to his injuries and the hearing date is shortly approaching. Assuming the settlement is approved, my client's damages will greatly enhance my client's quality of life in his remaining years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Adam Dyl
Adam Dyl
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More