3 Key Steps To Creating A Champion's Mindset

Every outstanding attorney I work with (and believe me, they are all outstanding attorneys) is challenged by one basic thing: their mindset. That's the value of a coach; I don't get bogged down in the story my clients tell but, instead, am able to empower them to achieve their full potential by distilling the story they tell to its essence and getting to work on shifting their mindset as they work towards a solution. A recent coaching session is a perfect example of what I'm talking about.

Most of Us Experience Too Many Highs and Lows

When we "win" (whatever that means in the moment) we feel really great. When we "lose" (again, whatever that means in the moment), we feel bad. As human beings, we experience highs and lows. It's natural. It's normal. It's a problem.

Please do not misunderstand. I am all about celebrating wins, In my experience, high-achievers don't invest the time to do so and, instead, are on to the next goal. This too can be a problem. That's why I begin every single coaching session with having my clients identify a recent win.

Conversely, it is also important to learn from experiences which don't necessarily go as planned. That's how growth occurs. That's how we learned, very quickly, not to touch a hot stove.

Recognizing and celebrating wins and learning from when we fall short are necessary activities. It's when we allow either to affect us inordinately, when the amplitude of the victory or perceived defeat is out of proportion or we swing too much between the highs of wining and the lows of losing that our performance actually suffers.

A Champion's Mindset - Modeling the Greatest Tennis Player of All Time.

In response to a question, my client mentioned the highs and lows and how he "had to" be better at not letting the lows through him off his game. That kicked off our coaching session.

We discussed how failures (no such thing), losses (the wrong word/concept), and falling short affected him. He listed 3 ways: distracting him from the present moment; creating self-doubt; and inhibiting his ability to accurately perform an after-action review which included positive aspects of the activity.

I brought the concept of a "Champion's Mindset." Into the session. My client loves to play tennis. I've known that about him since we first began our coaching journey. Naturally, I brought up the Greatest Of All Time ("GOAT") Roger Federer.

In a commencement speech Roger gave at Dartmouth in June 2024, he shared an unsurprising statistic: he won 80% of his matches. Makes total sense for the GOAT. He shared something else, though, that people don't necessarily equate with being the greatest tennis player ever: Roger won only 54% of the total points he has played as a professional. That means he "failed" 46% of the time.

Here's what Roger said:

"When you lose every second point on average, you learn not to dwell on every shot."

In order to continue playing at an elite level, Federer could not and, indeed would not, allow himself to feel too good when he hit a winner nor too bad when his opponent made a better shot or, worse yet, he made an unforced error or *gasp *double faulted. He simply moved on to the next point.

After a match, though, he was able to perform an after-action review of what went well and where he could improve. In the moment though, he would not allow himself to get too high or too low.

3 Key Steps to Crafting a Champion's Mindset

After a spirited discussion that clearly resonated with my client, it was time to go from hypothetical to practical. How would he go about becoming more like RF? Here are three actions steps my client agreed to undertake:

Focus on the Process: Because the our process is all we control, by focusing on it and not the outcome, we do not get too high or too low.

Emotional Control: Develop the habit of having a measured response when things go well and not-so-well.

Build Resilience: Seeing challenges as opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Is my client perfect at any of these steps yet? Of course not. Is he steadily moving forward, you bet. Is he comfortable. No way. Working with me as your coach isn't comfortable. It's not meant to be. Comfort is for those satisfied with the status quo, for those content to be "good enough" or "average." Growth comes when we, as human beings, move through the discomfort.

