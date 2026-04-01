UK Issues £14m Boost To Accelerate Space Technology - A Strategic Signal To The Global Space Economy?

The UK government has announced a £14.7 million funding call through the UK Space Agency (UKSA), aimed at maturing early‑stage space technologies via the European Space Agency's General Support Technology Programme (GSTP). The initiative enables UK businesses, particularly SMEs, to develop flight‑ready innovations and strengthen national industrial capability.

This latest call comes as demand from industry surges and new evidence highlights the programme's economic impact. A UK Space Agency analysis of 44 GSTP‑funded projects (2019–2024) found:

An average increase in technology advancement of 2.28 Technology Readiness Levels,

12 spin-out technologies and multiple spin-in applications demonstrated wider innovation value,

23 new technologies funded were unique to the UK, 13 of these are likely to be unique to Europe and 6 globally, and

55% of sampled recipients registered patents or developed IP.

Boosting the UK's competitive edge

The UK has participated in GSTP for more than three decades and committed £46 million at ESA's 2025 Ministerial Council to ensure future access to ESA missions, supply chains, and commercial markets.

The programme is also enhancing collaboration including critical SME‑to‑prime relationships that strengthen the national ecosystem.

The UK space industry already contributes £17.5 billion to the national economy and supports around 49,000 jobs. The renewed GSTP call aligns with the UK's ambition to grow its share of the global space economy.

This funding is particularly relevant as the UK seeks leadership in fields such as in‑orbit servicing and manufacturing, advanced materials and next‑generation satellite platforms.

The global space economy surpassed $630 billion in 2023, driven by launch expansion, satellite proliferation, and private investment.

Comparatively, the UK's £14.7 million call may seem modest next to the billions invested annually. However, its targeted nature - focusing on high‑impact, early‑stage technologies that generates IP creates measurable returns enabling the national sector to punch above its weight.

By accelerating technology maturation, catalysing private investment, and strengthening supply chains, the UK is positioning itself as a high‑value contributor to the next decade of space‑sector growth.

Applications for the first round close on 11 May 2026.

If you are interested in applying for funding such as GSTP, please get in touch to understand how your intellectual property can be protected and presented to maximise the chances of success (e.g., section 3, parts 2 and 3 of the GSTP submission form).

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"We are very pleased to be providing this further funding for new technologies across the space sector. The evidence shows this programme provides a real boost to individual companies and the wider economy." Lord David Willetts, Chair of UK Space Agency www.gov.uk/...

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