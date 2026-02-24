EPO | Official Fee Adjustments Effective 1 April 2026

The European Patent Office (EPO) has announced a revised schedule of official fees, set to take effect from 1 April 2026.

The adjustments generally reflect an average increase of 5% across most procedural stages. While many core fees will rise, the EPO has opted to maintain current rates for specific filing and contentious proceedings to manage the burden on applicants at early and late stages.

The following table outlines the most common procedural fees affected by the 5% adjustment:

Fee description Current fee New fee (from 1 April 2026) European search fee €1,520 €1,595 Examination fee €1,915 €2,010 Designation fee €685 €720 Grant and publication fee €1,080 €1,135 3rd year renewal fee €690 €725 10th+ year renewal fee €1,775 €1,865

Significantly, several key fees will not be subject to this increase:

Filing fees (both online and paper-based)

Opposition fees

Appeal fees

Additional page fees (for the 36th page onwards)

The implementation of these new rates on 1 April 2026 provides a window for applicants to optimise their IP spend:

Advance payments | Official fees are generally charged at the rate prevailing on the date of payment. Applicants may realise substantial savings across large portfolios by paying due fees prior to the April deadline

Early entry into regional phase | For Euro-PCT applications, considering early entry into the European regional phase before 1 April 2026 will allow for the settlement of search, designation and examination fees at current rates

Portfolio review | We recommend a comprehensive review of pending applications to identify upcoming milestones that can be accelerated to take advantage of existing fee levels

