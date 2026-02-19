Is Your AI Patent Dead? Think Again.

The UK Supreme Court just dropped a bombshell judgment that changes things for AI and software patents in the UK. In Emotional Perception AI Ltd, the Court tore up the rulebook...

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

Article Insights

Georgia Nichol’s articles from Marks & Clerk are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Technology industries

The UK Supreme Court just dropped a bombshell judgment that changes things for AI and software patents in the UK. In Emotional Perception AI Ltd, the Court tore up the rulebook, scrapping the restrictive Aerotel test and finally aligning the UK with Europe.

Now, if your claim involves any hardware (a computer, a server, a database) you now clear the first hurdle. The "computer program as such" exclusion that killed countless applicationsis effectively gone for hardware-based claims.

But it's not a free pass, the battleground has just shifted. We now face a new ‘intermediate step' where you must prove your use of AI solves a technical problem. What this will look like going forward is still TBC.

Practical points that you can use for your portfolios right now:

Extensions - examiners should look favourably on all extension requests – including both examination response deadlines and compliance periods

- examiners should look favourably on all extension requests – including both examination response deadlines and compliance periods Re-examination - applications currently undergoing examination, recently examined, and potentially even recently refused cases will likely be suitable for re-examination under the new framework

- applications currently undergoing examination, recently examined, and potentially cases will likely be suitable for re-examination under the new framework Administrative procedure - it is currently unclear whether the UKIPO will perform re-examinations automatically but, to be on the safe side, we recommend proactively requesting them

- it is currently unclear whether the UKIPO will perform re-examinations automatically but, to be on the safe side, we recommend proactively requesting them Timeline - we should expect big delays. It's possible that the UKIPO will prioritize pushing Emotional Perception through the examination before re-assessing other cases

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.