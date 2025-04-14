Farnborough International Space Show 2025 Highlights

I recently attended the Farnborough International Space Show (FISS) with my colleague, George Christian. The event had around 150 exhibitors, ranging from start-up companies to government space agencies, and even a stand for us (with a big thank you to the Space South Central space cluster!).

It was exciting to see so much innovation, and tangible proof of how fast the space sector is growing, all under one roof.

While there are a lot of growth areas in the space sector, I thought I would include a few highlights featuring companies that are helping pioneer space technologies:

Clearspace Today displayed their device (pictured above) to facilitate the removal of space debris. To call their device a retractable claw would be a gross understatement as it has a full 6 degrees of freedom and uses impressive image recognition software to lock on to its target. While their main goal is to declutter space, a device that can safely attach to in-orbit objects could also be used for in-orbit servicing, such as maintenance and refuelling. Rolls-Royce had an impressive display showing a model of their space micro-reactor, which is planned to one day power lunar settlements. I previously wrote an article about the use of lunar soil for 3D printing, with possible applications including the construction of lunar settlements. Such a reactor would be a key component for powering this construction and fulfilling the later power requirements of the established settlements. Space Solar exhibited a model of their satellite designed to constantly beam solar power from space down to Earth. As discussed in a previous article by a colleague, the concept of beaming power from space to Earth is not new (regardless of how implausible it may sound). However, it was interesting to see a design for what such a satellite would look like, including the solar reflectors designed to maximise the utilised surface area of the solar panels.

These three companies represent the ever-growing fields of sustainability, manufacturing and communications in space.

As the space landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to follow these companies and watch their budding technologies come to fruition.

