Protecting Inventions While Preserving Biodiversity

Investing in biodiversity conservation and research is not just environmentally responsible—it's medically strategic, as each species lost represents the permanent erasure of unique biochemical compounds that could hold the key to treating current and future diseases. Understanding biodiversity also impacts diverse fields such as animal and plant breeding, agritech and public health.

It has been estimated that around half of all approved drugs are either natural products, derivatives of natural products, or synthetic compounds inspired by natural product pharmacophores (Newman and Cragg, J.Nat.Prod.2020,83,770−803). The World Health Organization estimates that approximately 25% of modern medicines are derived from plants that were first used in traditional medicine. With increasing human activity affecting the natural world, whether through loss of habitat or climate change, efforts have been made at the international level to address the risk to loss of biodiversity. However, these measures do place important requirements for regulatory compliance on researchers looking to develop new products that have a natural origin.

A Global Strategy

The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is an international treaty adopted in 1992. Its primary intention was to establish a comprehensive global framework for biodiversity conservation and sustainable use. The CBD addresses threats to biodiversity through national strategies, action plans, monitoring programs, and international cooperation. The Nagoya Protocol ("Nagoya"), adopted in 2010 and entered into force in 2014, specifically addressed a key objective of the CBD, namely the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilization of genetic resources. Nagoya established legal frameworks for accessing non-human genetic resources and associated traditional knowledge (aTK), requiring prior informed consent and mutually agreed terms between provider countries and users of those resources. It created obligations on researchers in academia and industry to ensure compliance with provider countries' access and benefit sharing (ABS) legislation. Typically, ABS may involve monetary benefits in the form of one-off payments, or payment of an ongoing royalty. In some instances, ABS may be assessed in terms of non-monetary benefits, such as technology transfer and sharing of know how.

A genetic resource is defined as any plant, animal, microbial or material of other origin which contains functional units of heredity and is of actual or potential value.

It is not surprising that countries supporting and signed up to Nagoya ABS measures are found throughout the majority of South and Central America, Africa, South Asia and Europe. Notable absent signatures to Nagoya are found in North America, Russia and Australia. The countries that are signed up to Nagoya and their individual requirements can be found at the ABS clearing house website: https://absch.cbd.int/

What does Nagoya Cover in the UK?

For researchers working on non-human genetic resources in the UK, it is important to comply with UK ABS regulations. Similar regulations apply to research carried out in the EU, but not in the US which is not a party to Nagoya.

The UK ABS Regulations apply to any user conducting R&D on physical non-human genetic resources and/or associated traditional knowledge (aTK) accessed on or after 12th October, 2015, from a country that is both party to the Nagoya Protocol and has ABS legislation in place. To comply with the law the user of the genetic resource and / or aTK is responsible for undertaking due diligence and submitting a due diligence declaration as required. It is important to note that the UK does not assert its Nagoya rights, so if the non-human genetic resource was sourced from the UK or before 12th October, 2015, then no due diligence declaration is required. However, if the genetic resource is taken from material that originates from outside the UK (even if it was procured from a UK supplier) within the last decade then there is a strong possibility that Nagoya applies.

By way of example, compliance with UK ABS Regulations would apply if a researcher:

goes to a country having Nagoya ABS regulations in place and procures material containing non-human genetic for R&D in the UK;

obtains non-human genetic resources from imported goods - such as meat, fruit or vegetables – grown in a country having Nagoya ABS regulations in place, even if the goods were purchased in the UK;

accesses samples of non-human genetic resources from a UK or foreign biobank or microorganism depositary that includes material deposited after 12th October, 2015 and originating from a country having Nagoya ABS regulations in place.

These are non-exhaustive possible cases where UK ABS regulations apply and where there is an obligation to provide a due diligence declaration.

The Office for Products and Safety Standards (OPSS) has provided a complete self-assessment tool to help researchers determine whether they need to comply with UK ABS regulations: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/abs

Failure to comply with UK ABS regulations is a criminal offence, so it is important to understand whether R&D into non-human genetic resources falls within the scope of Nagoya compliance obligations, especially before committing to lengthy and expensive product development.

What is the future for Nagoya?

The current scope of Nagoya compliant regulations in many countries applies only to procurement and use of physical material. Certainly, within the UK the law is interpreted to apply only to physical samples containing a genetic resource. However, in an age of bioinformatics and increasing use of '-omics' based machine learning technologies there is a drive to extend the scope of Nagoya to include so called digital sequence information (DSI). This would mean that mere use of sequence data associated with a genetic resource could land R&D activities within scope of Nagoya and place ABS obligations on academics and companies working within the fields of biotech, therapeutics, pharmaceuticals, food and agritech.

In May 2024, the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) agreed in a diplomatic conference to conclude wording for a treaty on intellectual property, genetic resources and aTK. The wording of the treaty includes a requirement for a disclosure of the country (or countries) of origin where the claimed invention is based on genetic resources and/or aTK. This disclosure would place an obligation on patent applicants to make public within their application where they sourced genetic resources used in the claimed invention. The intention of this measure being to facilitate the original objectives of ABS legislation.

There is a strong movement internationally to set up multilateral benefit sharing mechanisms that place databases containing DSI behind paywalls. This would simplify the process of ABS and make it easier to levy funds to support biodiversity measures internationally. Whilst on one side researchers have pushed back arguing that this hinders free access to information needed for developing new products and medicines, the counter argument is that monetary benefits of big biotech and big pharma's exploitation of natural resources have not been shared equitably with many of the poorest countries that bear the burden of protecting the world's greatest regions of biodiversity.

It seems likely in the future that there will be a need to comply with even more stringent ABS regulations at least within the UK and EU in the future. So, understanding clearly the current requirements for due diligence and building them into technology development, IP and R&D workflows is essential for anyone using non-human genetic resources now and in the future.

