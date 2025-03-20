Leverage IP To Secure Investment

It's always pleasing when an innovative client secures significant investment. But more than the immediate sense of appreciation for the client's success, it also provides an opportunity for reflection on what they have done so well to get there.

There is, of course, the scientific innovation to provide a solution for a clinical need, the commercial awareness in exploring market opportunities, and all the general attributes of a successful growing company. But what about IP? Investment often involves rigorous due diligence analysis to assess the strength of an IP portfolio - a necessary step to ensure investors have confidence that a company can stay ahead of the competition in a fast-moving technological field.

I am always amazed by DxCover's proactive approach to IP. Regularly reviewing their innovation, and assessing the potential for IP protection, in the knowledge that the short-term costs of securing patent protection for their inventions will bear fruit later down the line. From the original core concepts around the diagnosis method, the improvements in certain features of the apparatus along the way, to mathematical modelling and AI-driven interpretation of collected data, the IP journey can be full of unexpected turns. You don't always know the destination, but you can sure try your best to keep your eyes focused on the road.

I couldn't be more grateful to be working with such an amazing team.

Success for us means ensuring that people receive faster and more accurate diagnoses www.htworld.co.uk/...

