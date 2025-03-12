UK-Built Fusion-Powered Space Rocket Revealed

For the past decade, British scientists have been working in secret on a revolutionary rocket design that will help take humans farther into space than ever before.

The 'Sunbird' design has been developed by Pulsar Fusion, a UK-based startup working on innovative rocket engines. In a video released on pulsar fusion's website, Sunbird is shown docked in space and deployed to tow large space vehicles over long distances.

Patent filing statistics, compiled by the European Patent Office, show that innovation in propulsion technologies has been rapidly advancing over the last decade. While US-based applicants have a commanding lead, the UK demonstrates strong expertise and specialization in 'alternative' propulsion technologies - including nuclear. The Sunbird project is an excellent example of this talent, and where the UK can lead the way in the coming years.

The UK's expertise, together with the opening of multiple vertical-launch spaceports across the country, will secure the UK as a centre for excellence in the era of NewSpace.

Pulsar Fusion's 'Sunbird' concept could redefine space travel and reaffirm the UK's position in advanced space technology. Created exclusively by Pulsar's in-house team, Sunbird represents a radical departure from conventional space propulsion designs, with the potential to cut mission times to Mars by half and unlock a new era of interplanetary travel for international partners. www.adsadvance.co.uk/...

