ARTICLE
10 December 2024

History Suggests That A (Long) Delay In Implementing The SEP Regulation Is Likely

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
It would hardly be a surprise if the proposed EU SEP regulation took 10 years to implement given the history with the UP/UPC (over 30 years from conception to implementation), or even if it never sees the light of day. If the UPC is able to set FRAND rates quickly and avoids granting early injunctions, and the German courts fall into line, that would seem to solve the problem (faced by implementers) if there is indeed a problem to be solved.
United Kingdom Intellectual Property
Robert Lind
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It would hardly be a surprise if the proposed EU SEP regulation took 10 years to implement given the history with the UP/UPC (over 30 years from conception to implementation), or even if it never sees the light of day. If the UPC is able to set FRAND rates quickly and avoids granting early injunctions, and the German courts fall into line, that would seem to solve the problem (faced by implementers) if there is indeed a problem to be solved.

What's new: An outspoken critic of the proposed EU SEP Regulation, Spanish MEP Adrián Vázquez Lázara, said at a Qualcomm-sponsored Euractiv event yesterday (YouTube recording) that the bill was stuck in the EU Council and might not move forward for ten years, lamenting a missed opportunity in recent years to develop something better concerning SEP enforcement.

ipfray.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert Lind
Robert Lind
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More