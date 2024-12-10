History Suggests That A (Long) Delay In Implementing The SEP Regulation Is Likely

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
It would hardly be a surprise if the proposed EU SEP regulation took 10 years to implement given the history with the UP/UPC (over 30 years from conception to implementation), or even if it never sees the light of day. If the UPC is able to set FRAND rates quickly and avoids granting early injunctions, and the German courts fall into line, that would seem to solve the problem (faced by implementers) if there is indeed a problem to be solved.
What's new: An outspoken critic of the proposed EU
SEP Regulation, Spanish MEP Adrián Vázquez
Lázara, said at a Qualcomm-sponsored Euractiv event
yesterday (YouTube recording) that the bill was stuck in the EU
Council and might not move forward for ten years, lamenting a
missed opportunity in recent years to develop something better
concerning SEP enforcement.