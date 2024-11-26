Drafting And Prosecuting Applications For Polymorphs Of Drug Compounds At The EPO (Video)

This webinar, hosted by Guy Brain and Chris Milton, explores key considerations for patents on pharmaceutical polymorphs at the European Patent Office. Topics include effective drafting strategies, establishing novelty and inventive steps, addressing common challenges, and insights from recent case law and trends.

Broadcast date: 31 October 2024 — Speakers: Guy Brain, Chris Milton

Patents directed to polymorphs of pharmaceutical compounds can be of significant commercial importance. However, care needs to be taken both during drafting and prosecution to increase the chance of success at the European Patent Office. This webinar will discuss some of the issues faced for patent applications for polymorphs and how those issues can be addressed at the EPO, as well as looking at some recent case law.

Topics will include:

How to draft claims directed to polymorphs

Other drafting tips for polymorph applications

Establishing novelty and inventive step for polymorphs

Other issues for polymorph applications

Recent decisions and trends in the polymorph case law at the EPO

