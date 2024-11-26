ARTICLE
Drafting And Prosecuting Applications For Polymorphs Of Drug Compounds At The EPO (Video)

J A Kemp is one of the largest UK and European patent and trade mark attorney firms, with offices in London, Oxford, Cambridge, Paris and Munich.  The firm works for a huge variety of clients, from startups, spinouts and SMEs through to some of the largest corporate clients and most prestigious academic institutions in the world.
This webinar, hosted by Guy Brain and Chris Milton, explores key considerations for patents on pharmaceutical polymorphs at the European Patent Office. Topics include effective drafting strategies, establishing novelty and inventive steps, addressing common challenges, and insights from recent case law and trends.
Broadcast date: 31 October 2024 — Speakers: Guy Brain, Chris Milton

Patents directed to polymorphs of pharmaceutical compounds can be of significant commercial importance. However, care needs to be taken both during drafting and prosecution to increase the chance of success at the European Patent Office. This webinar will discuss some of the issues faced for patent applications for polymorphs and how those issues can be addressed at the EPO, as well as looking at some recent case law.

Topics will include:

  • How to draft claims directed to polymorphs
  • Other drafting tips for polymorph applications
  • Establishing novelty and inventive step for polymorphs
  • Other issues for polymorph applications
  • Recent decisions and trends in the polymorph case law at the EPO

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

