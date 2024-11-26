Drafting And Prosecuting Applications For Polymorphs Of Drug Compounds At The EPO (Video)

Broadcast date: 31 October 2024 — Speakers: Guy Brain, Chris Milton
Patents directed to polymorphs of pharmaceutical compounds can be of significant commercial importance. However, care needs to be taken both during drafting and prosecution to increase the chance of success at the European Patent Office. This webinar will discuss some of the issues faced for patent applications for polymorphs and how those issues can be addressed at the EPO, as well as looking at some recent case law.
Topics will include:
- How to draft claims directed to polymorphs
- Other drafting tips for polymorph applications
- Establishing novelty and inventive step for polymorphs
- Other issues for polymorph applications
- Recent decisions and trends in the polymorph case law at the EPO
